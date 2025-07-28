Bear Creek Elementary School
Your child will get to take the lead as Principal for a Day with Mrs. Horne! They’ll spend time shadowing our school principal, helping with morning announcements and getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs. A truly unforgettable experience!
Step into leadership! Your child will be the Assistant Principal for a Day with Mrs. Vollrath! They’ll help with school duties, and join in some special activities alongside our administrators.
As Media Specialist for a Day, they’ll help Mrs. Owens check books in and out, and assist in running the library.
🍕 Class Pizza Party Sponsorship 🍕
Give your child’s class the gift of pizza! The winning family will sponsor a special pizza party for their student's classroom during one of their class celebrations.
Valued at $70. 2 kids cuts. For use at Pebblebrooke location.
Valued at $67. 5 session play package.
Valued at ~$120. Founders Square Location Only. Gift card is good for a massage or a facial. Gift bag also contains a Dermalogica skin care kit.
Gourmetgiftbaskets.com $25 gift card.
Valued at $125. North Naples Location.
Valued at $150. North Naples Location.
Valued at $155. North Naples location.
Valued at ~$50. Donated by Naples Center location. Each card can be redeemed for a chicken sandwich meal OR chicken nugget meal.
Valued at $180. Buff City Soap Bath Bomb Party for 6 guests! Located at the Mercato.
Lake Park Diner at Founders Square. $20 Giftcard plus 2 free super milk shakes. Valued at $48.
Valued at $25. For use at any Chipotle location.
Valued at $32.50. Good for one 1/2 day mini camp. These camps are on the days that school is closed.
Valued at $255. Good for one week of 1/2 day Summer Camp.
Sams Club $50 gift card.
Round of golf for 4 people. Valued at $260.
Can be used for any event, Fall or Winter! Valued at $67 for a family of 5 max.
Valued at $500. This can be for one person for one year. However, if a family wins, then the family could get free ice cream and it would expire after the $500 dollar amount is used.
Top Golf Fort Myers
Founders Square location. Package includes one free compression session, one free cryotherapy session and a free skin health consultation. Valued at $100.
Valued at $156. Includes 4 premium tickets to an Everblades game for the 2025-2026 season.
810 Bowling in Estero. Package valued at $80. Includes 1 hour of bowling, shoe rental for 4 people, $10 off coupon, and 1 free milkshake or sundae, and a %50 off coupon for gaming.
Valued at $89. Dynamic Dance Factory. Includes 4 sessions in one month. MUST enroll by November 1st!
Valued at $99. One month membership to Burn Boot Camp in Naples.
Scentsy Car Bundle - includes a Scentsy Pod Pack, Scent Circle, and Mini Fan Difuser (https://hollyjonesecu.scentsy.us/)
Valued at 30$
Spend the day at the Greater Naples Fire Station! You will get a station tour, be able to try on the bunker gear, see and touch all the tools on the fire engine, and sit in the truck and test out the lights and sirens!
Must be accompanied by someone 18 years or older.
Gift card for one box of 12 bundtinis with toppers. For use at the Pine Ridge Rd location.
Valued at $42.
Pampered Chef gift basket: It includes the Half Pie Pan & Server Set, Pie Crust, Pizza Crust, Salted Vanilla Dessert Mix, Korintje Cinnamon, and Cinnamon Plus Spice Blend. It’s valued at $90.
