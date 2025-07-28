eventClosed

Bear Creek Elementary PTO Fall Online Silent Auction

Bear Creek Elementary School

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$75

Your child will get to take the lead as Principal for a Day with Mrs. Horne! They’ll spend time shadowing our school principal, helping with morning announcements and getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs. A truly unforgettable experience!

Assistant Principal for the Day item
Assistant Principal for the Day
$75

Step into leadership! Your child will be the Assistant Principal for a Day with Mrs. Vollrath! They’ll help with school duties, and join in some special activities alongside our administrators.

Media Specialist for the Day item
Media Specialist for the Day
$75

As Media Specialist for a Day, they’ll help Mrs. Owens check books in and out, and assist in running the library.

Classroom Pizza Party# 1 item
Classroom Pizza Party# 1
$100

🍕 Class Pizza Party Sponsorship 🍕
Give your child’s class the gift of pizza! The winning family will sponsor a special pizza party for their student's classroom during one of their class celebrations.

Alpha Spa 2 kids haircuts item
Alpha Spa 2 kids haircuts
$20

Valued at $70. 2 kids cuts. For use at Pebblebrooke location.

Inplay Family Fun 5 session play package item
Inplay Family Fun 5 session play package
$20

Valued at $67. 5 session play package.

Hand and Stone Massage or Facial and Dermalogica Products item
Hand and Stone Massage or Facial and Dermalogica Products
$40

Valued at ~$120. Founders Square Location Only. Gift card is good for a massage or a facial. Gift bag also contains a Dermalogica skin care kit.

Gourmetgiftbaskets.com $25 gift card item
Gourmetgiftbaskets.com $25 gift card
$8

Gourmetgiftbaskets.com $25 gift card.

60 minute Massage at Laser Lounge Spa North Naples item
60 minute Massage at Laser Lounge Spa North Naples
$35

Valued at $125. North Naples Location.

Laser Hair Removal-Laser Lounge item
Laser Hair Removal-Laser Lounge
$50

Valued at $150. North Naples Location.

Ultimate Skin Refiner Facial-Laser Lounge Spa item
Ultimate Skin Refiner Facial-Laser Lounge Spa
$55

Valued at $155. North Naples location.

5 Entree Gift Cards- Chick Fil A Naples Center item
5 Entree Gift Cards- Chick Fil A Naples Center
$20

Valued at ~$50. Donated by Naples Center location. Each card can be redeemed for a chicken sandwich meal OR chicken nugget meal.

Bath Bomb Party for 6-Buff City Soap at the Mercato item
Bath Bomb Party for 6-Buff City Soap at the Mercato
$45

Valued at $180. Buff City Soap Bath Bomb Party for 6 guests! Located at the Mercato.

Lake Park Diner $20 gift card and 2 free milkshakes item
Lake Park Diner $20 gift card and 2 free milkshakes
$20

Lake Park Diner at Founders Square. $20 Giftcard plus 2 free super milk shakes. Valued at $48.

Chipotle Gift Cards- 2 entrees, 1 chips and queso item
Chipotle Gift Cards- 2 entrees, 1 chips and queso
$10

Valued at $25. For use at any Chipotle location.

Full STEAM Ahead 1/2 Day Mini Camp
$10

Valued at $32.50. Good for one 1/2 day mini camp. These camps are on the days that school is closed.

Full STEAM Ahead 1/2 Day Summer Camp
$65

Valued at $255. Good for one week of 1/2 day Summer Camp.

Sam's Club $50 gift card item
Sam's Club $50 gift card
$20

Sams Club $50 gift card.

Lulu B's Diner $20 gift card item
Lulu B's Diner $20 gift card
$10

Valencia Golf and Country Club item
Valencia Golf and Country Club
$100

Round of golf for 4 people. Valued at $260.

Seed to Table $25 gift card item
Seed to Table $25 gift card
$10

Farmer Mike's gift card for family of 5 item
Farmer Mike's gift card for family of 5
$25

Can be used for any event, Fall or Winter! Valued at $67 for a family of 5 max.

Royal Scoop Free Ice cream for 1 Year! item
Royal Scoop Free Ice cream for 1 Year!
$175

Valued at $500. This can be for one person for one year. However, if a family wins, then the family could get free ice cream and it would expire after the $500 dollar amount is used.

Top Golf $50 Gift Card item
Top Golf $50 Gift Card
$20

Top Golf Fort Myers

Restore Hyper Wellness Gift Cards item
Restore Hyper Wellness Gift Cards
$40

Founders Square location. Package includes one free compression session, one free cryotherapy session and a free skin health consultation. Valued at $100.

Florida Everblades Tickets-4 Premium Seats item
Florida Everblades Tickets-4 Premium Seats
$60

Valued at $156. Includes 4 premium tickets to an Everblades game for the 2025-2026 season.

Bowling for 1 hour, Party of 4 item
Bowling for 1 hour, Party of 4
$25

810 Bowling in Estero. Package valued at $80. Includes 1 hour of bowling, shoe rental for 4 people, $10 off coupon, and 1 free milkshake or sundae, and a %50 off coupon for gaming.

1 Free Month of Dance # 1 item
1 Free Month of Dance # 1
$30

Valued at $89. Dynamic Dance Factory. Includes 4 sessions in one month. MUST enroll by November 1st!

Burn Boot Camp- 1 Month Membership item
Burn Boot Camp- 1 Month Membership
$35

Valued at $99. One month membership to Burn Boot Camp in Naples.

Scentsy Mini Warmer + 4 Scentsy Wax Bars item
Scentsy Mini Warmer + 4 Scentsy Wax Bars
$20

Scentsy Mini Warmer + 4 Scentsy Wax Bars (https://hollyjonesecu.scentsy.us/

Value is 50$
Scentsy Car Bundle item
Scentsy Car Bundle
$10

Scentsy Car Bundle - includes a Scentsy Pod Pack, Scent Circle, and Mini Fan Difuser (https://hollyjonesecu.scentsy.us/

Valued at 30$ 
Fire Station Experience item
Fire Station Experience
$25

Spend the day at the Greater Naples Fire Station! You will get a station tour, be able to try on the bunker gear, see and touch all the tools on the fire engine, and sit in the truck and test out the lights and sirens!


Must be accompanied by someone 18 years or older.

Box of 12 Bundtinis with Toppers
$15

Gift card for one box of 12 bundtinis with toppers. For use at the Pine Ridge Rd location.


Valued at $42.

Pampered Chef Gift Basket item
Pampered Chef Gift Basket
$30

Pampered Chef gift basket:  It includes the Half Pie Pan & Server Set, Pie Crust, Pizza Crust, Salted Vanilla Dessert Mix, Korintje Cinnamon, and Cinnamon Plus Spice Blend. It’s valued at $90.


http://www.pamperedchef.com/pws/amyduvall

