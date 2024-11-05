Grants voting rights for one parent/guardian, access to PTO meetings, and invitations to member-only events. Ideal for parents who want to stay involved and support our mission and/or parents with one child at the school.
Household Membership
$8
Grants voting rights for all parents/guardians in the household, access to PTO meetings, access to member-only events, and PTO resources. Perfect for families with multiple children at the school looking to be active in shaping our school’s future together.
Teacher Membership
$5
Includes voting rights, access to PTO meetings, member-only events, and access to a PTO-funded budget for classroom needs. This budget, voted on by PTO members, is available to teachers to support any resources, supplies, or other needs that enhance the learning experience in their classrooms. The Teacher Membership is designed to support and empower our educators within the PTO community.
