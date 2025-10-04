Long Beach Creative Group

Belmont Shore Art Walk - October 2025

Obra de arte 1 item
Obra de arte 1
$248.63

Untitled item
Untitled
$110.50

Artist Name: Anna Azarov
Artwork Name: Untitled

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $100.00

Sale Tax: $10.50

After Tax Price: $110.50

Kerosene item
Kerosene
$1,657.50

Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Kerosene

Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting

Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $1,500.00

Sale Tax: $157.50

After Tax Price: $1,657.50

Lu item
Lu
$1,933.75

Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Lu

Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting

Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $1,750.00

Sale Tax: $183.75

After Tax Price: $1,933.75

Mori Curi item
Mori Curi
$884

Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Mori Curi

Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting

Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $800.00

Sale Tax: $84.00

After Tax Price: $884.00

Artist Name: Helen Werner Cox
Artwork Name: Memories, Dreams, and Reflections: During the Coronavirus

Artwork Discipline: Oil on linen

Artwork Dimensions: 48” x 72” x 2” (Diptych)


Before Tax Price: $8,000.00

Sale Tax: $840.00

After Tax Price: $8,840.00

Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Whisper Beneath the Surface

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 36” x 36” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $1,200.00

Sale Tax: $126.00

After Tax Price: $1,326.00

Aguancanto item
Aguancanto
$3,867.50

Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Aguancanto

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 30” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $3,500.00

Sale Tax: $367.50

After Tax Price: $3,867.50

Birth of the Butterfly item
Birth of the Butterfly
$1,326

Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Birth of the Butterfly

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $1,200.00

Sale Tax: $126.00

After Tax Price: $1,326.00

Redraw the World of Details item
Redraw the World of Details
$663

Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Redraw the World of Details

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $600.00

Sale Tax: $63.00

After Tax Price: $663.00

Dissolve a Little item
Dissolve a Little
$663

Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Dissolve a Little

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2”


Before Tax Price: $600.00

Sale Tax: $63.00

After Tax Price: $663.00

Read the Pattern in the Stars item
Read the Pattern in the Stars
$663

Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Read the Pattern in the Stars

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2”


Before Tax Price: $600.00

Sale Tax: $63.00

After Tax Price: $663.00

Rabbit 1 item
Rabbit 1
$248.63

Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: Rabbit 1

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic Collage

Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 14” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $225.00

Sale Tax: $23.63

After Tax Price: $248.63

Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: Rabbit 2

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic Collage

Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 14” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $225.00

Sale Tax: $23.63

After Tax Price: $248.63

November item
November
$386.75

Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: November

Artwork Discipline: Oil & Acrylic on Panel Board

Artwork Dimensions: 12" x 12" x 2"


Before Tax Price: $350.00

Sale Tax: $36.75

After Tax Price: $386.75

Vertices item
Vertices
$2,210

Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Vertices

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 36" x 1.5"


Before Tax Price: $2,000.00

Sale Tax: $210.00

After Tax Price: $2,210.00

Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Orbital

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 36" x 1.5"


Before Tax Price: $2,000.00

Sale Tax: $210.00

After Tax Price: $2,210.00

Fulcrum item
Fulcrum
$2,210

Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Fulcrum

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 48" x 1.5"


Before Tax Price: $2,000.00

Sale Tax: $210.00

After Tax Price: $2,210.00

Bus Ride View item
Bus Ride View
$342.55

Artist Name: Elke Romy Hartmann
Artwork Name: Bus Ride View

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 6” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $310.00

Sale Tax: $32.55

After Tax Price: $342.55

Colorado Sunset item
Colorado Sunset
$122.66

Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Colorado Sunset

Artwork Discipline: Digital Photograph


Before Tax Price: $111.00

Sale Tax: $11.66

After Tax Price: $122.66

Crane Rising item
Crane Rising
$93.93

Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Crane Rising

Artwork Discipline: Photography


Before Tax Price: $85.00

Sale Tax: $8.93

After Tax Price: $93.93

Canels item
Canels
$93.93

Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Canels

Artwork Discipline: Photography


Before Tax Price: $85.00

Sale Tax: $8.93

After Tax Price: $93.93

El Rey item
El Rey
$82.88

Artist Name: Em Hernandez 
Artwork Name: El Rey

Artwork Discipline: Digital Media

Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $75.00

Sale Tax: $7.88

After Tax Price: $82.88

Sinsear item
Sinsear
$82.88

Artist Name: Em Hernandez 
Artwork Name: Sinsear

Artwork Discipline: Digital Media

Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 9” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $75.00

Sale Tax: $7.88

After Tax Price: $82.88

Northern Lights item
Northern Lights
$442

Artist Name: Jinha Kim
Artwork Name: Northern Lights

Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint

Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $400.00

Sale Tax: $42.00

After Tax Price: $442.00

LOVE AND UNITY item
LOVE AND UNITY
$663

Artist Name: Karrtune
Artwork Name: LOVE AND UNITY

Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media

Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $600.00

Sale Tax: $63.00

After Tax Price: $663.00

INFECTIOUS LOVE item
INFECTIOUS LOVE
$663

Artist Name: Karrtune
Artwork Name: INFECTIOUS LOVE

Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media

Artwork Dimensions: 24” x 18” x 1” 

Before Tax Price: $600.00

Sale Tax: $63.00

After Tax Price: $663.00

Deep Breath item
Deep Breath
$3,867.50

Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Deep Breath

Artwork Discipline: Paper, Acrylic and Oil on Wood Panel 

Artwork Dimensions: 60” x 32” x 1”


Before Tax Price: $3,500.00

Sale Tax: $367.50

After Tax Price: $3,867.50

Kite Surfer Sunset item
Kite Surfer Sunset
$552.50

Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Kite Surfer Sunset

Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint on Wood Panel

Artwork Dimensions: 24” x 9” x 1”

Before Tax Price: $500.00

Sale Tax: $52.50

After Tax Price: $552.50

Cat Ladies item
Cat Ladies
$88.40

Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Cat Ladies

Artwork Discipline: Spray Paint on Wood Using a 5-layer Stencil

Artwork Dimensions: 12” x 4” x 2”

Before Tax Price: $80.00 each

Sale Tax: $8.40

After Tax Price: $88.40 each

*Please stipulate which cat number at checkout. *

“Wow! It actually woke up!” “Yup. Third one this cycle…” item
“Wow! It actually woke up!” “Yup. Third one this cycle…”
$884

Artist Name: David Mesquita
Artwork Name: “Wow! It actually woke up!” “Yup. Third one this cycle…”

Artwork Discipline: Oil, Acrylic, Airbrush

Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $800.00

Sale Tax: $84.00

After Tax Price: $884.00

“I will avenge you…” item
“I will avenge you…”
$994.50

Artist Name: David Mesquita
Artwork Name: “I will avenge you…”

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 24” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $900.00

Sale Tax: $94.50

After Tax Price: $994.50

Lake Tekapo, New Zealand item
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
$552.50

Artist Name: Robert (Bob) Murrin
Artwork Name: Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Artwork Discipline: Watercolor

Artwork Dimensions: 19” 15” x 1”


Before Tax Price: $500.00

Sale Tax: $52.50

After Tax Price: $552.50

Halter Ranch, Paso Robles item
Halter Ranch, Paso Robles
$552.50

Artist Name: Robert (Bob) Murrin
Artwork Name: Halter Ranch, Paso Robles

Artwork Discipline: Watercolor

Artwork Dimensions: 19” 15” x 1”


Before Tax Price: $500.00

Sale Tax: $52.50

After Tax Price: $552.50

Sunrice Buggy item
Sunrice Buggy
$884

Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Sunrice Buggy

Artwork Discipline: Digital Gyclee Print

Artwork Dimensions: 24" x 18" x 1"


Before Tax Price: $800.00

Sale Tax: $84.00

After Tax Price: $884.00

Attraction 1 item
Attraction 1
$1,436.50

Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Attraction 1

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic ink and Pencil on Wood

Artwork Dimensions: 18" x 24" x 2"


Before Tax Price: $1,300.00

Sale Tax: $136.50

After Tax Price: $1,436.50

Hunter item
Hunter
$1,215.50

Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Hunter

Artwork Discipline: Acrylic ink and Pencil on Wood

Artwork Dimensions: 18" x 24" x 2"



Before Tax Price: $1,100.00

Sale Tax: $115.50

After Tax Price: $1,215.50

Hostel item
Hostel
$276.25

Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Hostel

Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $250.00

Sale Tax: $26.25

After Tax Price: $276.25

Anime Bear item
Anime Bear
$276.25

Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Anime Bear

Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $250.00

Sale Tax: $26.25

After Tax Price: $276.25

Ghost workers item
Ghost workers
$276.25

Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Ghost Workers

Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1” 


Before Tax Price: $250.00

Sale Tax: $26.25

After Tax Price: $276.25

Nature’s Mother item
Nature’s Mother
$1,657.50

Artist Name: Alexandria Swanson
Artwork Name: Nature’s Mother

Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint on Collage
Artwork Dimensions: 24 x 30 x 2


Before Tax Price: $1,500.00

Sale Tax: $157.50

After Tax Price: $1,657.50

'Circuity' item
'Circuity'
$3,536

Artist Name: R. Tucker
Artwork Name: 'Circuity'

Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media

Artwork Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 2.5


Before Tax Price: $3,200.00

Sale Tax: $336.00

After Tax Price: $3,536.00

Artist Name: R. Tucker
Artwork Name: XXX

Artwork Discipline: XXX

Artwork Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 3 in


Before Tax Price: $575.00

Sale Tax: 10.50% or $60.38

After Tax Price: $635.38

Pull of The Setting Sun item
Pull of The Setting Sun
$221

Artist Name: Maureen Vastardis
Artwork Name: Pull of The Setting Sun

Artwork Discipline: Digital Photography Composite on archival paper 

Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $200.00

Sale Tax: $21.00

After Tax Price: $221.00

Inferno item
Inferno
$221

Artist Name: Maureen Vastardis
Artwork Name: Inferno

Artwork Discipline: Digital Photography Composite on Metal 

Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 2” 


Before Tax Price: $200.00

Sale Tax: $21.00

After Tax Price: $221.00

Order in Chaos item
Order in Chaos
$3,315

Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Order in Chaos

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 36” x 36” x 2"


Before Tax Price: $3,000.00

Sale Tax: $315.00

After Tax Price: $3,315.00

Order in chaos 3 item
Order in chaos 3
$1,657.50

Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Order in chaos 3

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 22” x 28” x 2


Before Tax Price: $1,500.00

Sale Tax: $157.50

After Tax Price: $1,657.50

Zen Garden 8 item
Zen Garden 8
$3,315

Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Zen Garden 8

Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas

Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 40“ x 2"


Before Tax Price: $3,000.00

Sale Tax: $315.00

After Tax Price: $3,315.00

Ceremonial Rhythm: A Dance of Color item
Ceremonial Rhythm: A Dance of Color
$182.33

Artist Name: Pia Williams
Artwork Name: Ceremonial Rhythm: A Dance of Color 

Artwork Discipline: Photography

Artwork Dimensions: 22 x 18


Before Tax Price: $165.00

Sale Tax: $17.33

After Tax Price: $182.33

