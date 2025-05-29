This payment represents the player's dues for the season, made as a single payment of $300. All season dues must be paid in full by August 20, 2025.
This payment covers the player's dues for the season, which are due in two installments of $150 each. All season dues must be paid in full by August 20, 2025.
This payment is due for the season and is made in three installments of $100 each. All season dues must be paid in full by August 20, 2025.
This payment represents the player's dues for the season, to be made in six installments of $100 each. All season dues must be paid in full by August 20, 2025.
This payment is for a Berryville FC White Training Shirt. We have limited numbers available, so please text Liam if you would like to purchase a shirt.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing