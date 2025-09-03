Description
STUDIO EXCLUSIVE
Buttery soft, handcrafted leather upper is long-lasting and hugs firmly
Full-sole construction adds grip to help develop foot muscles
Flat pleats and a thin, sueded sole for better floor contact
Streamlined shape molds to foot without bunching
Elastic binding and no drawstring for a secure, no-tie fit
Pre-sewn elastic strap with velvety, brushed underside for comfort
Breathable cotton lining to help regulate foot temperature
Offered in street shoe sizes, a time-saving feature we call SizeEasy
(Choice of Color Available)
Ballet Pink,
