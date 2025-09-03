BGLIG BALLLET SHOES

Full Sole Ballet Slippers (Child)
Description
STUDIO EXCLUSIVE

Buttery soft, handcrafted leather upper is long-lasting and hugs firmly

Full-sole construction adds grip to help develop foot muscles

Flat pleats and a thin, sueded sole for better floor contact

Streamlined shape molds to foot without bunching

Elastic binding and no drawstring for a secure, no-tie fit

Pre-sewn elastic strap with velvety, brushed underside for comfort

Breathable cotton lining to help regulate foot temperature
Offered in street shoe sizes, a time-saving feature we call SizeEasy

(Choice of Color Available)
Ballet Pink,

