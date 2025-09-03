Description

STUDIO EXCLUSIVE



Buttery soft, handcrafted leather upper is long-lasting and hugs firmly



Full-sole construction adds grip to help develop foot muscles



Flat pleats and a thin, sueded sole for better floor contact



Streamlined shape molds to foot without bunching



Elastic binding and no drawstring for a secure, no-tie fit



Pre-sewn elastic strap with velvety, brushed underside for comfort



Breathable cotton lining to help regulate foot temperature

Offered in street shoe sizes, a time-saving feature we call SizeEasy



(Choice of Color Available)

Ballet Pink,

