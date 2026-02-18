Edgewood Elementary Pto

Organizado por

Edgewood Elementary Pto

Acerca de este evento

BINGO Night March 2026

203 Grove St

Marysville, OH 43040, USA

Admisión General
$10

¡1 paquete de 10 cartones de BINGO! ¡Cada cartón es válido para 1 juego, jugamos 10 juegos. Puede comprar paquetes adicionales por $10 en efectivo en la puerta!

Attendee ONLY - Not playing BINGO
Gratuito

Please select this option for those who are attending but not purchasing BINGO cards - this includes parents and/or siblings who will be at the event but not playing BINGO. We have a maximum capacity in the cafeteria so we reserve a seat for all people attending. NOTE there will be BINGO cards for purchase for $10 cash at the door if you decide to play!

Añadir una donación para Edgewood Elementary Pto

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!