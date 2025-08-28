Ofrecido por

Bloomingdale ES PTA

Acerca de esta tienda

Bloomingdale ES PTA Tienda de Espíritu

Camiseta juvenil item
Camiseta juvenil
$15

Camiseta ligera y transpirable. Disponible en tallas juveniles xs-xl. Rojo Vintage Heather o Negro Heather.

Adult T-shirt item
Adult T-shirt
$14

Jerzees brand. Light weight & breathable t-shirt. Available in adult sizes small - 3xl . Vintage Heather Red or Heather Black.

Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie
$22

Gildan medium weight, fleece lined hoodie. Available in youth sizes xs - xl. Color: Sport grey.

Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie
$22

Gildan medium weight, fleece lined hoodie. Available in adult sizes small - 3xl. Color: Sport grey.

Hair Bows item
Hair Bows
$8

Hair bows in the following colors: Red, black, white.

Fleece Blanket item
Fleece Blanket
$25

50x60 fleece blanket. Made in America by a Veteran owned company.

Tritan Water Bottle item
Tritan Water Bottle
$10

26 ounce BPA free Tritan water bottle with straw.

Añadir una donación para Bloomingdale ES PTA

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!