Bo Paws it Forward- Grooms For Good (Liam) Spanish Translation: Bo Ayuda por Adelantado- Acanaladuras por el Bien (Liam)

🎟️ RAFFLE DETAILS

• $20 per ticket

• 2 tickets for $35

• ONLY 54 tickets available (better odds!)

• Tickets will be managed through a secure raffle company

• Winners will be chosen at random

🏆 PRIZES (5 Winners!)

🥇 Grand Prize

Luxury Full Groom Package for any size dog + spa add-on

(Approx. value: $85–$250)

🥈 Second Prize

Bath + Spa Add-On

(Approx. value: $45–$95)

🥉 Third Prize

Face, Feet & Fanny + hygiene trim + nail trim

(Approx. value: $50)

🐾 Fourth Prize

Nail trim + hygiene trim

(Approx. value: $35)

🐾 Fifth Prize

Nail trim + tooth brushing/oral spray

(Approx. value: $26)

📌 Important Note

All prize winners must meet vaccination requirements and agree to the liability policies of the donating salon, Compassionate Grooming, prior to services being rendered.

📅 Blackout Periods

Prize Certificates cannot be redeemed during the following times:

• The last 7 days of any calendar month

🎁 Prize Certificate Use:

Prize Certificates are valid through October 31, 2026 and are subject to availability. Blackout dates apply during peak times, including the last week of each month. All salon vaccination and liability policies apply.



