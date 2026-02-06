Bo Paws-it-forward Inc

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Bo Paws-it-forward Inc

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Bo Paws it Forward- Grooms For Good (Liam) Spanish Translation: Bo Ayuda por Adelantado- Acanaladuras por el Bien (Liam)

5 Chances to WIN
$20

🎟️ RAFFLE DETAILS
$20 per ticket
2 tickets for $35
ONLY 54 tickets available (better odds!)
• Tickets will be managed through a secure raffle company
Winners will be chosen at random

🏆 PRIZES (5 Winners!)

🥇 Grand Prize
Luxury Full Groom Package for any size dog + spa add-on
(Approx. value: $85–$250)

🥈 Second Prize
Bath + Spa Add-On
(Approx. value: $45–$95)

🥉 Third Prize
Face, Feet & Fanny + hygiene trim + nail trim
(Approx. value: $50)

🐾 Fourth Prize
Nail trim + hygiene trim
(Approx. value: $35)

🐾 Fifth Prize
Nail trim + tooth brushing/oral spray
(Approx. value: $26)

📌 Important Note
All prize winners must meet vaccination requirements and agree to the liability policies of the donating salon, Compassionate Grooming, prior to services being rendered.

📅 Blackout Periods

Prize Certificates cannot be redeemed during the following times:

The last 7 days of any calendar month

🎁 Prize Certificate Use:

 Prize Certificates are valid through October 31, 2026 and are subject to availability. Blackout dates apply during peak times, including the last week of each month. All salon vaccination and liability policies apply.


2 Ticket Bundle
$35
Esto incluye 2 boletos

🎟️ RAFFLE DETAILS
$20 per ticket
2 tickets for $35
ONLY 54 tickets available (better odds!)
• Tickets will be managed through a secure raffle company
Winners will be chosen at random

🏆 PRIZES (5 Winners!)

🥇 Grand Prize
Luxury Full Groom Package for any size dog + spa add-on
(Approx. value: $85–$250)

🥈 Second Prize
Bath + Spa Add-On
(Approx. value: $45–$95)

🥉 Third Prize
Face, Feet & Fanny + hygiene trim + nail trim
(Approx. value: $50)

🐾 Fourth Prize
Nail trim + hygiene trim
(Approx. value: $35)

🐾 Fifth Prize
Nail trim + tooth brushing/oral spray
(Approx. value: $26)

📌 Important Note
All prize winners must meet vaccination requirements and agree to the liability policies of the donating salon, Compassionate Grooming, prior to services being rendered.

📅 Blackout Periods

Prize Certificates cannot be redeemed during the following times:

The last 7 days of any calendar month

🎁 Prize Certificate Use:

 Prize Certificates are valid through October 31, 2026 and are subject to availability. Blackout dates apply during peak times, including the last week of each month. All salon vaccination and liability policies apply.


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