Librería en San Gregorio.

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An Orthodox prayer rope bracelet (komboskini) is a spiritual tool, not jewelry, made of knotted wool or cord, often black, with a cross and sometimes beads, used to count repetitions of the Jesus Prayer ("Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner") to foster continuous prayer, symbolizing spiritual discipline against temptation, and is traditionally worn on the left wrist as a reminder to pray.
Style and Color may vary.
Pocket-Sized Book of Psalms
The classic Pocket Prayer Book for Orthodox Christians. Available in black or red.
Holy Bible (English Standard Version).
Small Orthodox wooden cross necklace, made from Holy Land olive wood. Cord is adjustable nylon.
Large, detailed wooden cross necklace, with the traditional Orthodox three-bar cross. Made from Holy Land olive wood. Cord is adjustable nylon.
Stainless steel Orthodox cross and chain, with 18k gold plating. Available in white and yellow gold color.
Classic sticker from Saint Gregory of Nyssa Greek Orthodox Church.
Handmade 5x7" Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.
Handmade 6x12" long Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.
Handmade 8x8" square Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.
Handmade 8x10" Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.
Handmade 2x4" ornament of Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.
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