Librería en San Gregorio.

An Orthodox prayer rope bracelet (komboskini) is a spiritual tool, not jewelry, made of knotted wool or cord, often black, with a cross and sometimes beads, used to count repetitions of the Jesus Prayer ("Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner") to foster continuous prayer, symbolizing spiritual discipline against temptation, and is traditionally worn on the left wrist as a reminder to pray.





Style and Color may vary.