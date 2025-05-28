Botas, bling y patas

1135 Botham Jean Blvd

Dallas, TX 75215, USA

*VIP Admission
$350

🌟 Meet Paula Abdul at Boots, Bling & Paws! 🌟

Your VIP ticket gets you early access to an exclusive meet & greet with the one and only Paula Abdul—plus so much more!


*NOTE: This ticket grants access to the Meet & Greet with Paula Abdul, which will begin promptly at 6:00 PM!


Enjoy delicious food and hors d’oeuvres (with vegan and vegetarian options), sip from the open bar, and immerse yourself in live entertainment and unforgettable activities. This is your all-access pass to the ultimate celebration!

Admisión General
$200
Permite el acceso al evento con acceso a las comodidades y actividades estándar.
*Drinks & Entertainment ONLY
$75

*NOTE: This ticket includes beverages only—grub and guaranteed seats aren't part of the deal.


Kick up your boots for two exclusive hours (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm) of ice-cold drinks and live music at the legendary Gilley’s Event Center. Rub elbows with fellow supporters, take in the honky-tonk vibe, and raise a glass to a cause worth cheering for!

Añadir una donación para Texas Humane Legislation Network Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!