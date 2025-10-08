La Tienda de Brainy Ridge Inc.

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Limited Edition long sleeve Brainy Ridge shirt specifically designed for the 2025 Holiday Giving Campaign. All proceeds go towards providing "camperships" to families who need it most. (Available in Adult & Youth Sizes)
Brainy Ridge Sweatshirt (Navy). Quarter Zip Available in Adult S-3XL. Youth only available in crewneck (Youth S-Youth XL).
Flannel Pants (Green Plaid). Available in Youth and Adult sizes.
Save $10 when you purchase the Brainy Ridge sweatshirt, PJ pants and long sleeve shirt OR Brainy Ridge Hat!
Camiseta ética y sostenible. Disponible en tres tallas y dos colores.
One Size fits all.
One Size fits all.
Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).
Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).
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