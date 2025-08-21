Sept 7th - Boulder - 1:30pm- 5:30pm: MPB, AXE, Forro & Samba by Aline Muniz & Ginga Band.
At the Junkyard Social Club in Boulder. Tickets include Kids Access to the Whole Playspace- Outdoors and Indoors. We have 2 stages where music and Art shows will take place.
1:30pm: Doors
2pm: Brazilian Live Music Show with Aline Muniz and Band
4pm: Pop Rock Brasileiro with Good Vibes Guarana
5:30pm: End of Celebrations
Brazilian Food Available for purchase
Where: 2525 Frontier Ave Suite A, Boulder
FREE Tickets for Kids. Kids count towards capacity, so we suggest donations of any amount at the "Donate to Brazilian Music Colorado" field below to cover event expenses.
