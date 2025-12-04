Breakaway al Gran Juego: Gana Boletos de la NFL en Vegas y Apoya al Equipo LAHA 10U

Organizado por
Acerca de esta rifa
**Únase a nosotros para una emocionante oportunidad: ¡Gane boletos de la NFL en Las Vegas y apoye al equipo LAHA 10U!**
Compre un boleto por solo **$20** para tener la oportunidad de ganar un increíble paquete de premios que incluye:
- **Dos boletos de la NFL** para el gran juego
- **Dos camisetas del equipo LAHA**
- **Dos tazas**
- **Dos termos para vino**
- **Dos llaveros**
- **Dos toallas**
Su participación no solo le brinda la oportunidad de experimentar la emoción de la NFL, sino que también apoya directamente al equipo LAHA 10U. ¡No se pierda esta fantástica oportunidad!
**Exciting Opportunity: Win NFL Tickets in Las Vegas While Supporting the LAHA 10U Team!**
We invite you to purchase a raffle ticket for just **$20** for your chance to win an exceptional prize package. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Los Alamos Hockey Association (LAHA) 10U Team.
**Prize Package Includes:**
- **Two Tickets** to an NFL game
- **Two LAHA Team Shirts**
- **Two Cups**
- **Two Wine Tumblers**
- **Two Keychains**
- **Two Towels**
**Drawing Details:**
- **Date:** December 13th at 6 PM
- **Location:** Los Alamos
- **Note:** You do not need to be present to win.
Your participation not only gives you the opportunity to experience the excitement of the NFL but also directly contributes to the development of our young athletes. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to support the LAHA 10U Team—purchase your ticket today!
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!