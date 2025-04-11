ES
El Refugio Church
Breaker Rock Beach Vacation Bible School! Escuela Biblica de Verano! Jun 24-27!
2436 9th Ave
Greeley, CO 80631, USA
Kinder - 1st Grade, June 24th-27th
free
Select one ticket for each Kindergarten or 1st grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
Select one ticket for each Kindergarten or 1st grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
2nd - 3rd grade, June 24th-27th
free
Select one ticket for each 2nd or 3rd grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in: 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
Select one ticket for each 2nd or 3rd grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in: 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
4th - 5th grade, June 24th-27th
free
Select one ticket for each 4th or 5th grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
Select one ticket for each 4th or 5th grade child. This ticket provides entry for all 4 days. Check in 9:00am. Pickup time is at 11:30am.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Entry Level Adult ESL Class
free
9:15 - 11:15am, June 24th - 27th. Adult English as a Second Language Class.
9:15 - 11:15am, June 24th - 27th. Adult English as a Second Language Class.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout