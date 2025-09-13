GENERAL INFO (PLEASE READ)

Ticket includes breakfast for ONE PERSON (food and beverage).

Ticket reserves ONE seat per ticket.

Location: 100 Howard Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Duration: Breakfast with The Grinch will be for 1.5 hours. We will give a 10-minute warning before ending.

Age Requirement: Breakfast with The Grinch at JINGLETOWN is FAMILY FRIENDLY. FREE entry for infants under the age of 1. An adult must accompany all children. Adults should be supervising children at ALL times.

Menu: The menu will traditional breakfast. Please expect an email a week before event to confirm any allergies or food accommodations.

Price: $30 ADULT | $15 CHILDREN 2YRS - 17 YRS

IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ)

Double-check the ticket and select the time slot that works best for you.

Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

Tickets will not be exchangeable if the wrong date or time is selected (TRIPLE CHECK DATES AND TIMES)

Plan and be sure to be on time as we have fun activities planned. Breakfast with The Grinch begins at your purchase ticket time. No extra time will be given if you are late.

Professional Photos

Professional photos will be available the day of event by at an additional cost. TBD.





Get ready to experience the mischievous charm of the iconic character, The Grinch, in person! This event promises a delightful breakfast filled with laughter, games, and interactive storytelling.





Bring your little ones along for an unforgettable morning as they get the chance to meet and greet The Grinch himself. Don't forget to capture the moment with plenty of photos!



