Ticket includes breakfast for ONE PERSON (food and beverage).
Ticket reserves ONE seat per ticket.
Location: 100 Howard Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Duration: Breakfast with The Grinch will be for 1.5 hours. We will give a 10-minute warning before ending.
Age Requirement: Breakfast with The Grinch at JINGLETOWN is FAMILY FRIENDLY. FREE entry for infants under the age of 1. An adult must accompany all children. Adults should be supervising children at ALL times.
Menu: The menu will traditional breakfast. Please expect an email a week before event to confirm any allergies or food accommodations.
Price: $30 ADULT || $15 CHILDREN 2YRS - 17YRS
IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ)
Double-check the ticket and select the time slot that works best for you.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Tickets will not be exchangeable if the wrong date or time is selected (TRIPLE CHECK DATES AND TIMES)
Plan and be sure to be on time as we have fun activities planned. Breakfast with The Grinch begins at your purchase ticket time. No extra time will be given if you are late.
Professional Photos
Professional photos will be available the day of event by at an additional cost. TBD.
Get ready to experience the mischievous charm of the iconic character, The Grinch, in person! This event promises a delightful breakfast filled with laughter, games, and interactive storytelling.
Bring your little ones along for an unforgettable morning as they get the chance to meet and greet The Grinch himself. Don't forget to capture the moment with plenty of photos!
So mark your calendars for JINGLETOWN 2025 and make sure to join us at 100 Howard Street for a morning of holiday cheer and mischief with The Grinch. We can't wait to see you there!
GENERAL INFO (PLEASE READ)
Ticket includes breakfast for ONE PERSON (food and beverage).
Ticket reserves ONE seat per ticket.
Location: 100 Howard Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Duration: Breakfast with The Grinch will be for 1.5 hours. We will give a 10-minute warning before ending.
Age Requirement: Breakfast with The Grinch at JINGLETOWN is FAMILY FRIENDLY. FREE entry for infants under the age of 1. An adult must accompany all children. Adults should be supervising children at ALL times.
Menu: The menu will traditional breakfast. Please expect an email a week before event to confirm any allergies or food accommodations.
Price: $30 ADULT || $15 CHILDREN 2YRS - 17YRS
IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ)
Double-check the ticket and select the time slot that works best for you.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Tickets will not be exchangeable if the wrong date or time is selected (TRIPLE CHECK DATES AND TIMES)
Plan and be sure to be on time as we have fun activities planned. Breakfast with The Grinch begins at your purchase ticket time. No extra time will be given if you are late.
Professional Photos
Professional photos will be available the day of event by at an additional cost. TBD.
Get ready to experience the mischievous charm of the iconic character, The Grinch, in person! This event promises a delightful breakfast filled with laughter, games, and interactive storytelling.
Bring your little ones along for an unforgettable morning as they get the chance to meet and greet The Grinch himself. Don't forget to capture the moment with plenty of photos!
So mark your calendars for JINGLETOWN 2025 and make sure to join us at 100 Howard Street for a morning of holiday cheer and mischief with The Grinch. We can't wait to see you there!
Kid Admission (2yrs-17yrs)
$15
GENERAL INFO (PLEASE READ)
Ticket includes breakfast for ONE PERSON (food and beverage).
Ticket reserves ONE seat per ticket.
Location: 100 Howard Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Duration: Breakfast with The Grinch will be for 1.5 hours. We will give a 10-minute warning before ending.
Age Requirement: Breakfast with The Grinch at JINGLETOWN is FAMILY FRIENDLY. FREE entry for infants under the age of 1. An adult must accompany all children. Adults should be supervising children at ALL times.
Menu: The menu will traditional breakfast. Please expect an email a week before event to confirm any allergies or food accommodations.
Price: $30 ADULT | $15 CHILDREN 2YRS - 17 YRS
IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ)
Double-check the ticket and select the time slot that works best for you.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Tickets will not be exchangeable if the wrong date or time is selected (TRIPLE CHECK DATES AND TIMES)
Plan and be sure to be on time as we have fun activities planned. Breakfast with The Grinch begins at your purchase ticket time. No extra time will be given if you are late.
Professional Photos
Professional photos will be available the day of event by at an additional cost. TBD.
Get ready to experience the mischievous charm of the iconic character, The Grinch, in person! This event promises a delightful breakfast filled with laughter, games, and interactive storytelling.
Bring your little ones along for an unforgettable morning as they get the chance to meet and greet The Grinch himself. Don't forget to capture the moment with plenty of photos!
So mark your calendars for JINGLETOWN 2025 and make sure to join us at 100 Howard Street for a morning of holiday cheer and mischief with The Grinch. We can't wait to see you there!
GENERAL INFO (PLEASE READ)
Ticket includes breakfast for ONE PERSON (food and beverage).
Ticket reserves ONE seat per ticket.
Location: 100 Howard Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Duration: Breakfast with The Grinch will be for 1.5 hours. We will give a 10-minute warning before ending.
Age Requirement: Breakfast with The Grinch at JINGLETOWN is FAMILY FRIENDLY. FREE entry for infants under the age of 1. An adult must accompany all children. Adults should be supervising children at ALL times.
Menu: The menu will traditional breakfast. Please expect an email a week before event to confirm any allergies or food accommodations.
Price: $30 ADULT | $15 CHILDREN 2YRS - 17 YRS
IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ)
Double-check the ticket and select the time slot that works best for you.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Tickets will not be exchangeable if the wrong date or time is selected (TRIPLE CHECK DATES AND TIMES)
Plan and be sure to be on time as we have fun activities planned. Breakfast with The Grinch begins at your purchase ticket time. No extra time will be given if you are late.
Professional Photos
Professional photos will be available the day of event by at an additional cost. TBD.
Get ready to experience the mischievous charm of the iconic character, The Grinch, in person! This event promises a delightful breakfast filled with laughter, games, and interactive storytelling.
Bring your little ones along for an unforgettable morning as they get the chance to meet and greet The Grinch himself. Don't forget to capture the moment with plenty of photos!
So mark your calendars for JINGLETOWN 2025 and make sure to join us at 100 Howard Street for a morning of holiday cheer and mischief with The Grinch. We can't wait to see you there!