Breathe Group Inc Fundación 50

Fundación 50 - Círculo de Legado
$1,500

Sin expiración

$1,500 una vez | Limitado a 50 miembros

BREATHE VIP – LeadHER Circle
$500

Anual

Designed for women who lead with purpose, passion, and power.


The LeadHER Circle offers transformational access to leadership spaces, mentorship, and exclusive community experiences.

Includes:

  • 1 VIP Ticket to Breathe Women’s Conference 2026
  • Invitation to VIP Soirée & Networking Reception
  • Bi-Annual LeadHER Lab Sessions with Giovanna Geathers
  • Recognition on Breathe website & social media
  • Priority access to speaker & vendor opportunities

For the woman ready to elevate, influence, and lead.

BREATHE PLUS – Empowerment Circle
$150

Anual

The Empowerment Circle is for women seeking consistent growth, connection, and personal development opportunities.

Includes:

  • Access to Breathe Sister Circles
  • 10% Discount on conference tickets, vendor booths & merchandise
  • Early access to Breathe Scholarship Application
  • 🌸 Grow. Connect. Thrive. Together.
BREATHE INSIDER – Community Member (Free)
Gratuito

Sin expiración

  • Breathe e-Newsletter
  • Early access to event registration and updates
  • Invitations to virtual meet-ups & webinars
  • Access to private Breathe Facebook Group
  • Perfect for supporters and community members who want to stay connected and uplift the movement.
