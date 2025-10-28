Breathe Group Inc Fundación 50

Ofrecido por
Sin expiración
$1,500 una vez | Limitado a 50 miembros
Anual
Designed for women who lead with purpose, passion, and power.
The LeadHER Circle offers transformational access to leadership spaces, mentorship, and exclusive community experiences.
Includes:
- 1 VIP Ticket to Breathe Women’s Conference 2026
- Invitation to VIP Soirée & Networking Reception
- Bi-Annual LeadHER Lab Sessions with Giovanna Geathers
- Recognition on Breathe website & social media
- Priority access to speaker & vendor opportunities
✨ For the woman ready to elevate, influence, and lead.
Anual
The Empowerment Circle is for women seeking consistent growth, connection, and personal development opportunities.
Includes:
- Access to Breathe Sister Circles
- 10% Discount on conference tickets, vendor booths & merchandise
- Early access to Breathe Scholarship Application
- 🌸 Grow. Connect. Thrive. Together.
Sin expiración
$
