Breathe Group Inc Fundación 50

Designed for women who lead with purpose, passion, and power.

The LeadHER Circle offers transformational access to leadership spaces, mentorship, and exclusive community experiences. Includes: 1 VIP Ticket to Breathe Women’s Conference 2026

Invitation to VIP Soirée & Networking Reception

Bi-Annual LeadHER Lab Sessions with Giovanna Geathers

Recognition on Breathe website & social media

Priority access to speaker & vendor opportunities

✨ For the woman ready to elevate, influence, and lead.