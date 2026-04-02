Heritage Choir Booster

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Heritage Choir Booster

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Broadway Pops+Shop April 2nd 2026

$15
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$8
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$5
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$10
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Single Stem Rose Bouquet item
Single Stem Rose Bouquet
$5

Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single flower bouquet, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!

Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.

*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability

*Pick-up available at the performance

*Purchase is non-refundable

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3 Stem Rose Bouquet item
3 Stem Rose Bouquet
$10

Celebrate your favorite performer with a radiant bouquet of 3, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!

Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.

*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability

*Pick-up available at the performance

*Purchase is non-refundable

0
Chocolate Roses item
Chocolate Roses
$3

Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single stem chocolate rose to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!

Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.

*Allergens include; Dairy and soy, may also contain traces of treenuts and peanuts

*Pick-up available at the performance

*Purchase is non-refundable

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Tillamook Jerky Sticks item
Tillamook Jerky Sticks
$1

These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole box! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.

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Tillamook Jerky Sticks Whole Bag item
Tillamook Jerky Sticks Whole Bag
$24

These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole bag! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.

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Barra de Chocolate Finest del Mundo item
Barra de Chocolate Finest del Mundo
$1

World's Finest Chocolate ofrece chocolate americano clásico y cremoso, conocido por su textura suave y sabor equilibrado, mientras ayuda a financiar el programa de coro de Heritage High School, con variedades como Chocolate con Leche, Almendra, Caramelo, Chocolate Oscuro y WF Crisp, todos hechos con ingredientes premium y recetas familiares únicas para un sabor consistente y de calidad. ¡Compra 1 barra o toda una caja! Cada compra es muy apreciada.

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Caja de Chocolate Finest del Mundo item
Caja de Chocolate Finest del Mundo
$60

1 Caja de 60 barras de Chocolate Finest del Mundo que ofrece chocolate americano clásico y cremoso, conocido por su textura suave y sabor equilibrado, mientras ayuda a financiar el programa de coro de Heritage High School, con variedades como Chocolate con Leche, Almendra, Caramelo, Chocolate Oscuro y WF Crisp, todos hechos con ingredientes premium y recetas familiares únicas para un sabor consistente y de calidad. ¡Compra 1 barra o toda una caja! Cada compra es muy apreciada.

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Añadir una donación para Heritage Choir Booster

$

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