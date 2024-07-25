East Duplin All Sport Passes 2025-2026

2 Pass Package
$500

2 all sport passes & 1 parking hanger Panther Pride Pack Name on Sign by road.
4 Pass Package
$650

4 all sport passes & 1 parking hanger Panther Pride Pack Name on Sign by road
Discounted Student Pass
$85

With purchase of booster package, students passes for K-12 can be purchased at a discount rate of
