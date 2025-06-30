Cakes & Cats Part II

1 Year Supply of PurrSnickitty Cat Food ($913 Value)
$200
Also a great gift to donate back to Feral Cat Support as they really need it! You will get vouchers for 1-10 lb bag of Fromm PurrSnickitty Dry Cat Food and 1-12-pack (3 oz cans) of Fromm PurrSnicKitty Wet Cat Food every month for 1 year. This is only redeemable at Pet Supply in Santa Clarita. Good through June 2026.
2 Dodger Baseball Tickets ($500 Value)
$150
2 Dodger Baseball tickets against the Astros on July 5, 2025. These are great seats behind third base. There are two adjacent seats available in a separate auction.
2 Dodger Baseball Tickets ($500 Value)
$150
2 Dodger Baseball tickets against the Astros on July 5, 2025. These are great seats behind third base. There are two adjacent seats available in a separate auction.
Earthly Body Gift Basket ($774 value!)
$200
Earthly Body is a family-owned and run company with strong values and a deep commitment to doing good. Over 20 years ago, co-founders Kevin and Mare Wachs sought to create high-quality, naturally derived personal care products. That commitment has evolved today, ensuring that the materials used are also ethically sourced, sustainable, and can be repurposed. This way, Earthly Body Products create a bigger impact that is kind to the environment, to people and to animals. CONTENTS: MKS Eco: Nurture Shampoo, Replinish Conditioner, Revive Detangler, Fortify Molding Cream, Endz Split End Repair Cream, Velvet Travel Lotion. Also: Hemp Seed Body Mist, Hemp Seed Massage Candle, Hemp Seed Skin Butter, Hemp Seed Hand and Body Lotion, KareCo Hair Brush, Miracle Oil, Miracle Oil Cream, "Dig it" SBD Moisturizing Shampoo for dogs, "Far Out" CBD Smoothing Shampoo for Dogs, "Put it on Paws" Paw Balm for Dogs, "Dog Gone Itch" Relief Spray for Dogs, "Fetchin" CBD Detangler For Dogs, CBD Daily Original Strength Cream, CBD Daily Original Serum, Ultimate Strength CBD Daily Active Spray.
Sky Diving Gift Certificates! ($200 Value)
$50
Two (2) gift certificates, each valid for $100 off of a regular-priced $299 tandem skydive, good for through June 15, 2026 with iSkyDive out of the Oxnard Airport, 1601 W 5th Street. (https://iskydive.com/los-angeles/) Valor de $200: Dos (2) certificados de regalo, cada uno válido por $100 de descuento en un salto en paracaídas en tándem a precio regular de $299, válido hasta el 15 de junio de 2026 con iSkyDive desde el Aeropuerto de Oxnard, 1601 W 5th Street. (https://iskydive.com/los-angeles/)
1 Hr Personalized Fitness Coaching+Body Book ($500 Value)
$50
Personal Fitness Coach Bart Potter is offering a 1 hour personalized fitness coaching and a copy of his book, "Jiffy Body." Enjoy a transformative one-hour private session with Bart Potter, founder of Jiffy Body , award-winning writer and exercise therapist. With decades of experience helping people move better and feel better, Bart offers a unique, personalized approach to healing and wellness.
During this exclusive session, Bart will:
Address any area of your body that feels tight, painful, or out of balance
Guide you through targeted exercises tailored to your individual needs
Share simple and effective techniques from his Jiffy Body method to improve daily movement and overall well-being
Discuss practical tips on wellness and nutrition
Provide a signed copy of his book, a guide to moving better and living with less pain
This is a rare opportunity to learn directly from a true expert in the field and experience the power of personalized movement therapy.
Whether you're looking to relieve discomfort, improve posture, or simply feel better in your body—this one-on-one session with Bart Potter is a gift to yourself or a loved one.
Review- Bart does a fantastic job explaining how the muscles need balance to reduce injury and joints need range of motion. The concept makes sense, so I was excited to start implementing the Practice Light system after only reading a portion of the book. Right away I felt much looser and have had more awareness in my muscles and joints.
About 9 months ago, I had shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. The recovery has been pain stakingly slow and has plateaued the past couple of months. It’s been especially frustrating for being an active runner and outdoor enthusiast. So I met with Bart for a specialized shoulder therapy session. Like the Light session, I was able to increase my range of motion immediately. It’s really incredible, and I’m looking forward to see where I’ll be in a month or so.
If you do want to create and maintain a healthy body adapt this simple system into your daily routine. Valor: US $200.
El entrenador personal Bart Potter ofrece una sesión personalizada de acondicionamiento físico de 1 hora, más un ejemplar de su libro Jiffy Body. Disfruta de una sesión privada transformadora de una hora con Bart Potter, fundador de Jiffy Body, escritor galardonado y terapeuta del ejercicio. Con décadas de experiencia ayudando a las personas a moverse mejor y sentirse mejor, Bart ofrece un enfoque único y personalizado de la sanación y el bienestar.
Durante esta sesión exclusiva, Bart:
Abordará cualquier zona de tu cuerpo que se sienta tensa, dolorida o desequilibrada.
Te guiará a través de ejercicios específicos adaptados a tus necesidades individuales.
Compartirá técnicas simples y efectivas de su método Jiffy Body para mejorar el movimiento diario y el bienestar general.
Te ofrecerá consejos prácticos sobre bienestar y nutrición.
Te proporcionará un ejemplar firmado de su libro, una guía para moverte mejor y vivir con menos dolor.
Es una oportunidad única para aprender directamente de un verdadero experto en el campo y experimentar el poder de la terapia de movimiento personalizada.
Ya sea que busques aliviar molestias, mejorar la postura o simplemente sentirte mejor en tu cuerpo, esta sesión individual con Bart Potter es un regalo para ti o para un ser querido.
Reseña:
“Bart hace un trabajo fantástico explicando cómo los músculos necesitan equilibrio para reducir lesiones y las articulaciones requieren rango de movimiento. El concepto tiene sentido, así que me entusiasmó empezar a implementar el sistema Practice Light después de leer solo una parte del libro. De inmediato me sentí mucho más suelto y con mayor conciencia en músculos y articulaciones.
Hace unos 9 meses me operaron del hombro por un desgarro de labrum. La recuperación ha sido increíblemente lenta y se había estancado en los últimos meses. Ha sido especialmente frustrante para mí, que soy corredor activo y amante de la naturaleza. Así que me reuní con Bart para una sesión de terapia especializada en el hombro. Al igual que con la sesión Light, pude aumentar mi rango de movimiento de inmediato. Es realmente increíble, y tengo muchas ganas de ver dónde estaré dentro de un mes más o menos.
Si realmente quieres crear y mantener un cuerpo saludable, adopta este sistema sencillo en tu rutina diaria.”
"Angel" Pet Gift Basket + $100 Gift Card ($179 Value)
$50
Perfect basket for someone who has has had a pet pass away, or if you know someone who has, donated by holistic house call Vet, Dr. Liz Fernandez. It contains a $100 VISA Gift Card, a signed copy of her book "Sacred Gifts of a Short Life—Uncovering the Gifts of Our Pets End of Life Journeys", a copy of the sympathy booklet "Let Love Lead", and access to the online video "The Final Journey—Making Your Pets Last Years the Best They Can Be."
Reiki Sound Bath Healing Session ($150 Value)
$50
Sound healing is a wellness modality that uses sound waves and vibrations to support healing. You will experience chimes, Tibetan singing bowls, a shamanic drum, flutes and tuning forks, in a one hour sound bath.
Anticipated effects include, but are not limited to cellular and DNA repair, emotional liberation, harmonizing relationships with one's own transformations, physical rejuvenation, and connection to spiritual dimensions.
Please note that sound healing is a wellness modality that does not replace physician care.(Stock Photo) Valor: $150. La sonoterapia es una modalidad de bienestar que utiliza ondas sonoras y vibraciones para apoyar la sanación. Experimentarás el sonido de campanas, cuencos tibetanos, un tambor chamánico, flautas y diapasones en un baño de sonido de una hora.
Los efectos esperados incluyen, entre otros, la reparación celular y del ADN, la liberación emocional, la armonización de las relaciones con las propias transformaciones, el rejuvenecimiento físico y la conexión con las dimensiones espirituales.
Ten en cuenta que la sonoterapia es una modalidad de bienestar que no reemplaza la atención médica. (Foto de archivo)
Kittie Gift Basket ($150 Value)
$40
Beautiful kittie themed basket with cat chip clips, cat sign, woman's cat headband, cat woman's coin purse, cat plant, cat mom key chain, cat mug with cat toy, woman's cat socks, kitchen sponge, towels & pot holders, pet deodorizer, car coasters, cat totes, bowls, stickers and treats. Valor de la cesta: $150. Preciosa cesta con temática de gatitos, incluye pinzas para patatas fritas, letrero para gatos, diadema para gatos, monedero para gatos, planta para gatos, llavero para mamá gata, taza con juguete para gatos, calcetines para gatos, esponja de cocina, toallas y agarraderas, desodorante para mascotas, posavasos para coche, bolsas para gatos, cuencos, pegatinas y golosinas.
5 autographed Broadway/Off-Broadway Cast Albums ($100 Value)
$25
This is 4 LP's from they heyday of Broadway, autographed by a cast member from the show. Anything Goes ( and The Rotschilds signed by Hal Linden, The Girl Who Came to Supper (1963) signed by Florence Henderson, The Great American Backstage Musical signed by Marsha Kramer and Billy Barnes L.A. signed by Tom Hatten. These are slightly used albums but all in good condition. Valor de $100. Se trata de cuatro LP de la época dorada de Broadway, autografiados por un miembro del elenco del espectáculo: "Anything Goes" y "The Rotschilds" firmados por Hal Linden, "The Girl Who Came to Supper" (1963) firmado por Florence Henderson, "The Great American Backstage Musical" firmado por Marsha Kramer y "Billy Barnes L.A." firmado por Tom Hatten. Son álbumes ligeramente usados, pero todos en buen estado.
Kitty Themed Basket ($25 Value)
$10
Sweet Kitty Themed Basket with a "Feline Good" mug, catnip toy, Candy Kittens (human) candy, Meowza gel eye masks, pink & white party napkins and a "Love" paw print kitchen towel. Great gift for a kitty lover! Valor de la cesta de regalo: $25. Cesta con temática de Sweet Kitty que incluye una taza "Feline Good", un juguete de hierba gatera, dulces Candy Kittens (para humanos), antifaces de gel Meowza, servilletas de fiesta rosas y blancas y un paño de cocina con la huella de "Love". ¡Un regalo ideal para los amantes de los gatitos!
