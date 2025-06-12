Personal Fitness Coach Bart Potter is offering a 1 hour personalized fitness coaching and a copy of his book, "Jiffy Body." Enjoy a transformative one-hour private session with Bart Potter, founder of Jiffy Body , award-winning writer and exercise therapist. With decades of experience helping people move better and feel better, Bart offers a unique, personalized approach to healing and wellness. During this exclusive session, Bart will: Address any area of your body that feels tight, painful, or out of balance Guide you through targeted exercises tailored to your individual needs Share simple and effective techniques from his Jiffy Body method to improve daily movement and overall well-being Discuss practical tips on wellness and nutrition Provide a signed copy of his book, a guide to moving better and living with less pain This is a rare opportunity to learn directly from a true expert in the field and experience the power of personalized movement therapy. Whether you're looking to relieve discomfort, improve posture, or simply feel better in your body—this one-on-one session with Bart Potter is a gift to yourself or a loved one. Review- Bart does a fantastic job explaining how the muscles need balance to reduce injury and joints need range of motion. The concept makes sense, so I was excited to start implementing the Practice Light system after only reading a portion of the book. Right away I felt much looser and have had more awareness in my muscles and joints. About 9 months ago, I had shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. The recovery has been pain stakingly slow and has plateaued the past couple of months. It’s been especially frustrating for being an active runner and outdoor enthusiast. So I met with Bart for a specialized shoulder therapy session. Like the Light session, I was able to increase my range of motion immediately. It’s really incredible, and I’m looking forward to see where I’ll be in a month or so. If you do want to create and maintain a healthy body adapt this simple system into your daily routine. Valor: US $200. El entrenador personal Bart Potter ofrece una sesión personalizada de acondicionamiento físico de 1 hora, más un ejemplar de su libro Jiffy Body. Disfruta de una sesión privada transformadora de una hora con Bart Potter, fundador de Jiffy Body, escritor galardonado y terapeuta del ejercicio. Con décadas de experiencia ayudando a las personas a moverse mejor y sentirse mejor, Bart ofrece un enfoque único y personalizado de la sanación y el bienestar. Durante esta sesión exclusiva, Bart: Abordará cualquier zona de tu cuerpo que se sienta tensa, dolorida o desequilibrada. Te guiará a través de ejercicios específicos adaptados a tus necesidades individuales. Compartirá técnicas simples y efectivas de su método Jiffy Body para mejorar el movimiento diario y el bienestar general. Te ofrecerá consejos prácticos sobre bienestar y nutrición. Te proporcionará un ejemplar firmado de su libro, una guía para moverte mejor y vivir con menos dolor. Es una oportunidad única para aprender directamente de un verdadero experto en el campo y experimentar el poder de la terapia de movimiento personalizada. Ya sea que busques aliviar molestias, mejorar la postura o simplemente sentirte mejor en tu cuerpo, esta sesión individual con Bart Potter es un regalo para ti o para un ser querido. Reseña: “Bart hace un trabajo fantástico explicando cómo los músculos necesitan equilibrio para reducir lesiones y las articulaciones requieren rango de movimiento. El concepto tiene sentido, así que me entusiasmó empezar a implementar el sistema Practice Light después de leer solo una parte del libro. De inmediato me sentí mucho más suelto y con mayor conciencia en músculos y articulaciones. Hace unos 9 meses me operaron del hombro por un desgarro de labrum. La recuperación ha sido increíblemente lenta y se había estancado en los últimos meses. Ha sido especialmente frustrante para mí, que soy corredor activo y amante de la naturaleza. Así que me reuní con Bart para una sesión de terapia especializada en el hombro. Al igual que con la sesión Light, pude aumentar mi rango de movimiento de inmediato. Es realmente increíble, y tengo muchas ganas de ver dónde estaré dentro de un mes más o menos. Si realmente quieres crear y mantener un cuerpo saludable, adopta este sistema sencillo en tu rutina diaria.”

