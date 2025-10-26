CAMPING INFORMATION for "Faire du Well"

Organizado por
If you want to be part of Tintagel - our Period Village - as a Merchant, Demonstrator, Fighter, Bard, etc. the location will be all in one area. It may not be as busy as the Main Faire, just be warned. BUT, for anyone who is of The Society, and this sounds like a fun way to contribute to Faire du Well, and sell/demonstrate, there will be a $5.00 Fee (but you get a free $5.00 "Angel" to spend at any Merchant's booth.) YOU MUST REGISTER WITH OUR SOCIETY DEMO COORDINATOR PERSON (info soon). Any SCA Fee is handled by the SCA Representative Group.
Society Demo VOLUNTEERS:
This fee helps pay for the Showers/Flush Bathrooms/Security, and Volunteer Soup Kitchen (which you will have access to as well).
NB: You must be registered before the Faire to gain free entrance to the Faire.
If you sleep on site but in your Booth, Car, or RV, no camping fee applies.
If you have a Pup Tent (10X10 about) $10
Camping with other RVs but with NO water nor Electrical Hookup. Friday - Monday
Camping with the other RVs, but with normal City Water and Electrical Head for your RV
Our T-Shirt Design
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
IF FOR RESALE, MAXIMUM PRICE YOU CAN CHARGE IS $15 (including tax).
Need to have these ordered by April 15, 2026
