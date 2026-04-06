?! Careyes Foundation's Easter Auction - Last Call

Experience one of nature’s most moving moments during a private sea turtle hatchling release at the Careyes Foundation’s Teopa Beach Sanctuary. Guided by Caitlin, the Careyes Foundation’s Environmental Education expert, you’ll learn about sea turtle conservation before witnessing hatchlings make their first journey to the sea. A rare, intimate, and unforgettable encounter with the magic of the natural world. Valued at $100 USD.





Donated by The Careyes Foundation. For up to four guests. Dates subject to hatchling availability.