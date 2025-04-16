ES
Carolina Tigers
Carolina Tigers vs Detroit Prowl
100 W Hemstead St
Lexington, NC 27292, USA
General Admission
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Youth Ticket
$10
Grants entry for kids ages 6-17 years old.
Seniors Ticket
$10
Adults ages 65 & up.
