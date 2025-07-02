Casino Masquerade Mystery

27801 Euclid Ave

Euclid, OH 44132, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and amenities.

VIP Admission
$75

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities which includes 2 drink tickets and $10 casino chips.

VIP Table for 8
$600

You and 7 other guest will enjoy an evening of excitement & entertainment. Receive the VIP package plus reserved seating & complimentary bottles of wine for the table.

CASINO CHIPS: Early Bird Platinum
$75

$75 for $100 worth of casino chips.

CASINO CHIPS: Early Bird Gold
$60

$60 for $75 worth casino chips

CASINO CHIPS: Early Bird Silver
$40

$40 for $50 worth of casino chips

CASINO CHIPS: Early Bird Copper
$20

$20 for $25 worth of casino chips

Drink Package
$30

Unlimited alcoholic drink package

Unlimited Casino Play
$100

Includes casino tables and slot machines only.

ONE Spin Raffle Tickets
$2

Take ONE spin of the wheel for a chance to receive up to 10 raffle tickets.

THREE Spins Raffle Tickets
$5

Take THREE spins of the wheel for a chance to receive up to 10 raffle tickets.

FIVE Spins Raffle Tickets
$7

Take FIVE spins of the wheel for a chance to receive up to 10 raffle tickets.

