Celebra! Legado del Dr. Sarto y Rifa de Cumpleaños 2025

*A donation of $40 grants one (1) entry into this drawing.





At Lotus Moon Massage and Sound Healing, you are in capable hands. Erica is a certified massage therapist with nearly two decades of experience. She offers a variety of massage styles, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Himalayan Salt Stones. Erica also invites you to experience a deep state of relaxation through the transformative power of sound, using gentle vibrations from crystals, singing bowls, gongs, tuning forks, chimes, and other instruments. This can be combined with customized body work to help reduce stress, promote emotional release, and renew the mind, body, and soul. Value of certificate is $100.