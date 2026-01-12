Charles Hay PTSA Subasta Silenciosa

Descubre sus otras campañas en curso y mantente al día con las próximas oportunidades.
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Art Room, Charles Hay World School 1221 E. Eastman Ave, Englewood, CO 80113
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Disfruta de un día en el zoológico con tu familia. Cuatro entradas están incluidas en este paquete con un valor de $104.
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#2 This amazing gift basket was generously donated by one of our own families! You will receive a gift certificate for a haircut and Amika hair product! Come check out the goods at Cougar Palooza!
Valued at $200!
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#4 Get your caffeine fix here! Coffee for the year! (12 months, 12 bags of beans). Valued at $240. https://kaladicoffee.com
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#5 Enjoy dinner at Work & Class with Award Winning Chef Dana Rodriguez (2 locations - Englewood and Rino). Valued at $100. https://www.workandclassdenver.com
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#6 Denver's Boutique Gymnastics Studio located locally at 2950 S Broadway St. Offers weekly classes, camps and birthday parties.
After class, enjoy a croissant at Trumpeau Bakery!
Package valued at $75.https://www.tadagymnastics.com
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#7 Enjoy lunch or dinner at The South Mexican Restaurant located at 2525 S Huron St. Valued at $50. https://thesouthrestaurant.com/menus/
Try out Penn Street Kitchen, a new Englewood establishment. Valued at $50
https://www.pennstreetkitchen.com/
Grab a cup of coffee or tea at Mango Tree Coffee. Valued at $25.
https://www.mangotreecoffee.org/
Do it all while wearing your Englewood Pirate Gear! Shirts, backpack and water bottle included.
Total package valued at $150.
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#8 Treat your friends or family to brunch, dinner or happy hour at Penn Street Kitchen located at 500 E. Hampden Ave Suite #100. Valued at $50 https://www.pennstreetkitchen.com
Delight in breakfast at the Breakfast Queen on south Broadway. Valued at $25.
Taco Night? Every night at Cochino Taco!
Valued at $25.
Lastly, watch your favorite team and grab a drink at the Englewood Tavern. This establishment is owned by Englewood graduates!
Valued at $25.
Total package is $125
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#9 King Soopers Gift Cards Valued at $100
Target gift card Valued at $25
Total package worth $125!
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#10 Treat yourself, you deserve it. This package includes a gift bag of relaxation products and a $109 gift certificate for a massage or facial at Jalan.
(Package valued at $200). https://www.jalanspa.com
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#11 Malysian Restaurant that nourishes the mind and body. Gift Certificate valued at $150. https://mamakim.com
*Jalan Spa is next door if you want to double up with a massage/facial and dinner!
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#12 Concert Gift Card. Valued at $60. https://swallowhillmusic.org
Enjoy lunch or dinner with the family at Jimanos Pizzeria after the concert. Located at 2950 S Broadway St. Valued at $50. https://www.jimanos.com
Package valued at $110!
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#13
$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!
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#14
$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!
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#15
$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!
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#16 Beautiful Book Basket provided by the Englewood Library. A variety of books for all ages! Valued at $50.
Take one of your new books to Nixon's Coffee and enjoy some quiet reading and a cup of joe! Valued at $20.
Package valued at $70.
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#17 Enjoy a beautiful two night stay with the YMCA of the Rockies. Valued at $300. https://www.ymcarockies.org
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#18 A week of P.A.S.S. Camp at Denver University for one child. Valued at $550. https://ritchiecenter.du.edu/sports/p-ass-camp
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#19 Need a Valentine's gift? Beautiful Rhodolite garnet gemstone drop earrings surrounded by sterling silver and 18k gold Caviar beading. Donated by Williams Jewelers in Englewood. Valued at $840.
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#20 Enjoy a fun day of bouncing at Lava Island! Two full day passes valued at $40.
After breakfast, head over to the Breakfast Queen (not recommended to eat before! :))
Valued at $25
Package valued at $65
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#21 Enjoy a fun day of bouncing at Lava Island! Two full day passes valued at $40.
Enjoy some ice cream at Little Man Ice Cream on University after some bouncing around! Valued at $25
Package valued at $65
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#22 Get this authentic autographed Colorado Avalanche hockey puck. Signed by Gabriel
Landeskog! Also included is some EHS Pirate gear!
Valued at $100.
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#23 Principal for the day- you can join Mrs. Rochford in the office and around the school. Help her make decisions, greet students, and help teachers. You will get a badge and vest, too!
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#24 Principal for the day- you can join Mrs. Rochford in the office and around the school. Help her make decisions, greet students, and help teachers. You will get a badge and vest, too!
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#25 Spend Valentine's Day with your sweetheart at Del Frisco's! Gift card valued at $100. https://www.delfriscos.com/
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#26 Win this auction item and you will get to join Ms. Wells for pizza and slime making. You will also get to invite two friends to join you! This event will take place during the school day. The date is TBD by Ms. Wells.
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#27 You will receive two tickets to the Avalanche vs. the Chicago Blackhawks game.
Lower Bowl
Avs attack zone
Blue Line
You must have a Ticketmaster account for ticket transfer purposes.
These tickets are valued at $700!
Saturday, 2/28, 4pm puck drop
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#28 Have you ever wanted to the librarian? Scan and shelve books? Read out loud to a class? Join Ms. Mikole for a couple hours to help in the Hay Library!
This is for one K-2 student.
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#29 Have you ever wanted to the librarian? Scan and shelve books? Read out loud to a class? Join Ms. Mikole for a couple hours to help in the Hay Library!
This is for one 3-6 student.
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#30 Enjoy the treats and sweets in this amazing gift basket put together my Mrs. Luke! Visit Cougar Palooza to see all the fun items in this basket!
Valued at $65.
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#31 Got the travel bug? This Southwest Airlines basket was generously donated by a Hay family! It includes a $100 SW Airlines gift card!
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#32 Enjoy a round of golf for four at Heather Gardens course! But before you go, perfect your swing with a 30 minute lesson. When you are finished, enjoy lunch at Illegal Pete's with a $50 gift card.
Valued at $140
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#33 This package includes five Belleview Park Train Rides and five Park Petting Zoo Passes, two Englewood Recreation Center passes, and $25 to Cochino Taco! Enjoy several fun summer days in Englewood with this package valued at $65!
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#34 This package includes five Belleview Park Train Rides and five Park Petting Zoo Passes, two Englewood Recreation Center passes, $20 gift card to Nixon's Coffee, and $25 to Chipotle! Enjoy several fun summer days in Englewood with this package valued at $85!
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#35 Englewood Pirates gear, Yeti water bottle
and a $50 Visa gift card. You can also enjoy watching your favorite sports team at the Englewood Tavern with a $25 gift card.
Valued at $100!
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#36 This item donated by ZAG!
ZAG Mag- our printed joy-filled magazine featuring volunteer stories, community highlights, and creative prompts designed to spread surprise, kindness, and connection, Spread Joy Beanie, Pops of Joy Cards (cards to help compliment and celebrate others), and ZAG Red Carpet Experience- Includes a red carpet, stanchions, velvet ropes, and a bubble machine to create an instant VIP celebration anywhere—birthdays, seniors, front line workers, volunteers, teachers, and more.
Valued at $100.
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#37 Be the most popular parent around! Win this bid, and your child's class will get a Duffyroll cinnamon roll party!
Rolls will need to be picked up on the day of the teacher's choice.
Valued at $25.
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#38 Enjoy dinner or lunch at this Englewood staple- The South!
https://thesouthrestaurant.com/
Valued at $50
Stop by Lady Justice Brewing in Englewood and grab a craft brew! Springtime on the patio is lovely here.
Valued at $25
Total package valued at $75!
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#39 Enjoy a Valentine's dinner at one of Englewood's newest restaurants- Osteria Alberico. It is located off University and Hampden.
Valued at $100.
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