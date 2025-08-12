CHAT Patrocinio y Anuncios de Teatro Musical "Godspell" 2026

Business name/logo featured as "Presented by" on the cover of the spring playbill.

Full-page premium ad inside the spring playbill (prime placement).

Logo featured on specified promotional materials.

Verbal recognition before each performance during the spring.

Featured social media recognition.

8 VIP tickets to our spring musical (includes front-row seating and complimentary concessions up to $20 total).

1 Signed playbill

Photo opportunity with the entire cast.

2 t-shirts