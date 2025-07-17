rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
2 Voting Members- Business listed in our online business directory, quarterly social media shoutout, large logo printed on collective banner outside the school.
1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory, small logo on a collective banner outside the school, 2 social media shoutouts throughout the year.
1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory, small logo printed on a collective banner outside the school, social media shoutout when you join.
1 Voting Member- Business listed in our online business directory.
1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
The CGE PTA is fueled by two crucial components - volunteer hours and financial support. We understand that not everyone has the bandwidth to donate time, so we are offering families an opportunity to LEVEL UP their PTA membership to offer additional financial support!
1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
1 Voting Member. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
2 Voting Members. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
2 Voting Members. Additional financial support for our CGE Gators!
2 adult voting members of your family.
1 adult voting member.
1 adult voting member.
CGE Faculty/Staff Member - 1 Voting Member
$10 per Donated Membership
