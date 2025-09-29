Chronic Pain Project

Chronic Pain Project

Galería Virtual del Proyecto de Dolor Crónico

Arriba o Abajo
$160

Arte de: Philip Yassenoff


Always With Me
$160

Artist: Philip Yassenoff, Portland, OR

Low back pain. Photograph printed on canvas

Date Night
$160

Artist: Philip Yassenoff, Portland, OR

Low back pain. Photograph printed on canvas

Enfermedad Invisible
$125

Pintura de Molly Bourke

Acute Scatteration
$80

Artist: Sarah Stern, Washington D.C., Silkscreen on Paper

News Updates
$175

z.w.g. Mixed Media, Newspaper on Canvas

B4
$750

Artist: McKenna Marvin, Portland, OR Pelvic Pain. Materials: Watercolor, Ink and Pencil

Epoch
$220

Artist: Kaitlin Maud, Austin, TX

Fibromyalgia, scoliosis. Materials: Yarn on weaving hoop

Aare
$750

Artist: Nadine Renee Borst, Berlin, Germany. Materials: Fabric, India ink, dye, and pencil

Precipice
$1,250

Artist: Mario Alberico, Arlington Heights, IL. Chemotherapy and radiation long term effects

If My Pain Could Speak
$150

Artist: Margaret Zenn, Kentucky.

Materials: Acrylic on Canvas

A Moment in Time
$300

Artist: Leah Marie Schulz, Burlington, VT. IBS, Endometriosis. Materials: Acrylic on canvas

Behind the Veil
$400

Artist: Jordan Delaine Brady, Philadephia, PA. Connective Tissue Disorder. Materials: Ink and gouache on paper

Untitled
$250

Artist: Jenn Wright, Portland, OR. Migraine. Materials: Knit fabric, Silkscreen

Hypnopompic
$250

Artist: Jo, Shelton, WA. Sensory Processing Disorder. Clay, mixed media and found objects

There Is No Light Without Shadow
$250

Artist: Jo, Shelton, WA. Sensory Processing Disorder. Clay, mixed media and found objects

So Many Moving Parts
$250

Artist: Jo, Shelton, WA. Sensory Processing Disorder. Clay, mixed media and found objects

Cerebral Cyclone
$250

Artist: Jo, Shelton, WA. Sensory Processing Disorder. Clay, mixed media and found objects

Never-Ending Whac-A-Mole
$250

Artist: Janna Kimel, Portland, OR. Migraine. Materials: Magazine cut outs, construction paper, water color, wire

Untitled
$150

Artist: Hana Fewster, Portland, OR. Materials: Acrylic on Canvas.

A Black and Palestinian Flower Grows in Harlem
$850

Artist: Eman Rimawi, New York City, NY. Materials: Collage

Frozen and Hollow
$250

Artist: Ash. Gastroperesis, Arthritis. Materials: Digital drawing printed on Acrylic

I Have To Be
$100

Artist: Amanda Schmidt. Fibromyalgia. Acrylic on Canvas.

Watercolor Headache #1
$325

Artist: Alexandria Levin, Portland, OR. Migraine and Headache. Materials: Watercolor

Watercolor Headache #2
$325

Artist: Alexandria Levin, Portland, OR. Migraine and Headache. Materials: Watercolor

Small Headache #6
$650

Artist: Alexandria Levin, Portland, OR. Migraine and Headache. Materials: Watercolor

Purple Aura
$500

Artist: Alexandra Lyon, Portland, OR. Migraine with Aura. Materials: Acrylic on Hand Stretched Canvas

Red Aura
$500

Artist: Alexandra Lyon, Portland, OR. Migraine with Aura. Materials: Acrylic on Hand Stretched Canvas

A Good Eye
$250

Artist: Miriam Saperstein, Migraines, POTS, binocular vision dysfunction

