Galería Virtual del Proyecto de Dolor Crónico

Arte de: Philip Yassenoff
Artist: Philip Yassenoff, Portland, OR
Low back pain. Photograph printed on canvas
Pintura de Molly Bourke
Artist: Sarah Stern, Washington D.C., Silkscreen on Paper
z.w.g. Mixed Media, Newspaper on Canvas
Artist: McKenna Marvin, Portland, OR Pelvic Pain. Materials: Watercolor, Ink and Pencil
Artist: Kaitlin Maud, Austin, TX
Fibromyalgia, scoliosis. Materials: Yarn on weaving hoop
Artist: Nadine Renee Borst, Berlin, Germany. Materials: Fabric, India ink, dye, and pencil
Artist: Mario Alberico, Arlington Heights, IL. Chemotherapy and radiation long term effects
Artist: Margaret Zenn, Kentucky.
Materials: Acrylic on Canvas
Artist: Leah Marie Schulz, Burlington, VT. IBS, Endometriosis. Materials: Acrylic on canvas
Artist: Jordan Delaine Brady, Philadephia, PA. Connective Tissue Disorder. Materials: Ink and gouache on paper
Artist: Jenn Wright, Portland, OR. Migraine. Materials: Knit fabric, Silkscreen
Artist: Jo, Shelton, WA. Sensory Processing Disorder. Clay, mixed media and found objects
Artist: Janna Kimel, Portland, OR. Migraine. Materials: Magazine cut outs, construction paper, water color, wire
Artist: Hana Fewster, Portland, OR. Materials: Acrylic on Canvas.
Artist: Eman Rimawi, New York City, NY. Materials: Collage
Artist: Ash. Gastroperesis, Arthritis. Materials: Digital drawing printed on Acrylic
Artist: Amanda Schmidt. Fibromyalgia. Acrylic on Canvas.
Artist: Alexandria Levin, Portland, OR. Migraine and Headache. Materials: Watercolor
Artist: Alexandra Lyon, Portland, OR. Migraine with Aura. Materials: Acrylic on Hand Stretched Canvas
Artist: Miriam Saperstein, Migraines, POTS, binocular vision dysfunction
