Cinco de Mayo 2026

1004 B St

Hayward, CA 94541, USA

Registro Para Exhibición de Autos *
$40
Disponible hasta 2 may
Se asigna una plaza por coche. Cada vehículo debe registrarse antes del evento. Si se unen autos adicionales, comparta este enlace con ellos. Los espacios son limitados. Tenga en cuenta que no se permite el registro el mismo día bajo ninguna circunstancia. El horario del evento es de 10:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m. Se espera que todos los coches estén listos a las 9:45 a.m. No salir hasta después de las 5:00 p.m. Por favor limpie su área una vez que haya terminado.
Registro para Bicicletas y Coches de Pedales
$20
Disponible hasta 2 may
Se asigna una plaza por coche. Cada vehículo debe registrarse antes del evento. Si se unen autos adicionales, comparta este enlace con ellos. Los espacios son limitados. Tenga en cuenta que no se permite el registro el mismo día bajo ninguna circunstancia. El horario del evento es de 10:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m. Se espera que todos los coches estén listos a las 9:45 a.m. No salir hasta después de las 5:00 p.m. Por favor limpie su área una vez que haya terminado.
Food Truck
$400
Disponible hasta 2 may

* The 10' x 10' food truck space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.Vendors MUST demonstrate proof of permits required by the Environmental Health department in order to participate the day of the event.

10' x 10' Comida/Bebida **
$300
Disponible hasta 2 may
* Las cabinas para vendedores de 10' x 10', espacio, mesa y sillas no incluidos* ¡Los vendedores NO pueden vender refrescos ni agua!** (Alianza de Hayward recauda fondos vendiendo refrescos y agua). Permiso de alimentos del condado de Alameda, NO estan incluidos. Los generadores deben estar ubicados directamente detrás de su cabina. El horario del evento es de 10:00 am a 5:30 pm. Se espera que todos los vendedores estén listos a las 9:45 a. m. No se permiten desmontajes hasta después de las 5:00 p.m. Todos los vehículos deben estar en los estacionamientos. Limpie su área una vez que haya terminado y solicite información sobre las áreas de eliminación de grasa. No hay reembolsos. Todas las ventas son finales.
10 'x 10' Vendedor (No Comida/Bebida) *
$200
Disponible hasta 2 may
10 'x 10' Vendedor (No Comida/Bebida) *
$200
Disponible hasta 2 may
* Las cabinas para vendedores de 10' x 10', espacio, mesa y sillas no incluidos* ¡Los vendedores NO pueden vender refrescos ni agua!** (Alianza de Hayward recauda fondos vendiendo refrescos y agua). El horario del evento es de 10:00 am a 5:30 pm. Se espera que todos los vendedores estén listos a las 9:45 a. m. No se permiten desmontajes hasta después de las 5:00 p.m. Todos los vehículos deben estar en los estacionamientos. Limpie su área una vez que haya terminado. No hay reembolsos. Todas las ventas son finales.
10' x 10' Organización sin Fines de Lucro
$100
Disponible hasta 2 may
10' x 10' Organización sin Fines de Lucro
$100
Disponible hasta 2 may
* Las cabinas para vendedores de 10' x 10', espacio, mesa y sillas no incluidos* ¡Los vendedores NO pueden vender refrescos ni agua!** (Alianza de Hayward recauda fondos vendiendo refrescos y agua). El horario del evento es de 10:00 am a 5:30 pm. Se espera que todos los vendedores estén listos a las 9:45 a. m. No se permiten desmontajes hasta después de las 5:00 p.m. Todos los vehículos deben estar en los estacionamientos. Limpie su área una vez que haya terminado. No hay reembolsos. Todas las ventas son finales.

