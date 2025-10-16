Ciudad de Servicios Financieros-Policiales de Houston

Organizado por
Acerca de esta rifa
Lower level Houston Texans game tickets @ NRG Stadim.
This beautiful basket includes savory wine straight from the Hills of Texas! You'll enjoy wine paired with delicious snacks made in the heart of the Lone Star State. Since you'll love the wine, use the $75.00 gift card to purchase more from Grape Creek Wine of Fredericksburg. https://heathfamilybrands.com/shop/wines
Other items include: Texas cups, wine opener, sweets and Texas seasoning.
Ready for a his and hers spa day?! This package includes just the stuff to make you feel beautiful and refreshed. Inside you'll find Mary Kay's Satin Hands, Confidently Yours perfume, pedicure set, scented cranberry mandarin orange candle. For the fellas, Advance hydration, after shave, mint lip balm, and cologne. Snuggle up with the cozy purple blanket. Great gift for a spa weekend or to fulfill your regular skin care routine.
Up you chances! (Excludes Texans tickets.)
Up you chances even more! (Excludes Texans tickets.)
