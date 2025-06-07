Clara J King PTA

Clara J King PTA

Clara J King PTA's tienda.

$500
6th Grade Only - Registration Package 2
$45

This package includes the following:

  • 6th grade promotion Lei
  • 2025-2026 Yearbook
  • 2025-2026 PTA Membership

total package value: $70

Registration Day Package 1
$60

This package includes the following:

  • 2025-2026 PTA Membership
  • 2025-2026 Yearbook
  • King Sweatshirt

total package value: $75

Registration Day Package 2
$75

This package includes the following:

  • 2025-2026 PTA Membership
  • 2025-2026 Yearbook
  • King Sweatshirt
  • $20 Scholastic Voucher

total package value: $95

Long Sleeve Shirt - School Logo - YXS, YS, or YM item
$15

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

School Logo on the Front

Blank on the Back

Blue

Sizes available: youth XS, youth Small, youth Medium

T-shirt PAW Logo - Blue
$15

T-SHIRT

School Logo on the Front

Paw Logo on the Back

Blue

Sizes available: youth XS, youth XL, adult Medium, adult Large, adult XL, and adult XXL

T-shirt School Logo - Blue
$15

T-SHIRT

School Logo on the Front

No Logo on the Back

Blue

Sizes available: XS (3-4)

T-shirt Cougars in Control - Grey
$15

T-SHIRT

School Logo on the Front

Cougars in Control on the Back

Grey

Sizes available: youth Small, youth XL, adult Small, adult large and adult XL

Blue Zip Up Hoody - youth XS
$35

Blue Zip Up hoodie

Youth XS ONLY

Grey Pullover Hoody Sweatshirt - various sizes
$35

Grey Pullover Hoody Sweatshirt

Take On The World Logo on the back

youth medium, youth large, youth XL

