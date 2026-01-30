Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

Before the show, visit Grillsmith for dinner with a $50 gift card!



$300 value.



Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Grillsmith!