Organizado por

Clark Elementary PTA

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Ventas cerradas

Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

Lugar de recogida

19002 Wood Sage Dr, Tampa, FL 33647, USA

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$150

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$200

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$100

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$100

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Clark Elementary Jacket - Size Youth Small item
Clark Elementary Jacket - Size Youth Small
$60

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Get one of our last Clark Elementary jackets!

G: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth XLarge item
G: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth XLarge
$60

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Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Extra Large). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).

A $128 value in a single package!

I: A Night of Laughs and $50 Grillsmith GC item
I: A Night of Laughs and $50 Grillsmith GC
$120

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Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

Before the show, visit Grillsmith for dinner with a $50 gift card!

$300 value.

Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Grillsmith!

J: A Night of Laughs and $100 at Pinchers item
J: A Night of Laughs and $100 at Pinchers
$150

Puja inicial

Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

Before the show, visit Pinchers for dinner with $100 in gift certificates.

$350 value.


Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Pinchers!

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$75

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$100

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$60

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$100

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$150

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$160

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$45

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$90

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$90

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$80

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$55

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$60

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$180

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