Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

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Get one of our last Clark Elementary jackets!
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Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Extra Large). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).
A $128 value in a single package!
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Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.
Before the show, visit Grillsmith for dinner with a $50 gift card!
$300 value.
Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Grillsmith!
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Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.
Before the show, visit Pinchers for dinner with $100 in gift certificates.
$350 value.
Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Pinchers!
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