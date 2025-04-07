haitian creole

🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop Registration Fee: $50 Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence! In this workshop, participants will: 👨🏽‍🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling 💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions 🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction. Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting! 🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.

🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop Registration Fee: $50 Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence! In this workshop, participants will: 👨🏽‍🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling 💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions 🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction. Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting! 🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.

Más detalles...