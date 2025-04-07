haitian creole

Cuota de inscripción: $100
Fechas del programa: marzo - septiembre (6 meses)
Los jóvenes obtendrán experiencia práctica en costura, aprenderán a usar patrones y diseñarán sus propias creaciones para vestir.
Esta cuota cubre materiales, uso de equipo e instrucción durante todo el programa.
Esta pequeña cuota única también refleja un compromiso de cada participante, ayudándonos a planificar mejor y mantener la responsabilidad.
❤️ Mantenemos nuestras cuotas bajas y accesibles, gracias al apoyo de nuestros donantes y socios.
Cuota de inscripción: $100
Fechas del programa: marzo - septiembre (6 meses)
Los jóvenes obtendrán experiencia práctica en costura, aprenderán a usar patrones y diseñarán sus propias creaciones para vestir.
Esta cuota cubre materiales, uso de equipo e instrucción durante todo el programa.
Esta pequeña cuota única también refleja un compromiso de cada participante, ayudándonos a planificar mejor y mantener la responsabilidad.
❤️ Mantenemos nuestras cuotas bajas y accesibles, gracias al apoyo de nuestros donantes y socios.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
$50
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
Registration Fee: $50
Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence!
In this workshop, participants will:
👨🏽🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling
💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions
🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior
This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction.
Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting!
🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
Registration Fee: $50
Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence!
In this workshop, participants will:
👨🏽🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling
💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions
🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior
This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction.
Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting!
🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!