EdeYouth Inc.

Organizado por

EdeYouth Inc.

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haitian creole

144-14 243rd St

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA

🧵 Programa de Costura item
🧵 Programa de Costura
$100
Cuota de inscripción: $100 Fechas del programa: marzo - septiembre (6 meses) Los jóvenes obtendrán experiencia práctica en costura, aprenderán a usar patrones y diseñarán sus propias creaciones para vestir. Esta cuota cubre materiales, uso de equipo e instrucción durante todo el programa. Esta pequeña cuota única también refleja un compromiso de cada participante, ayudándonos a planificar mejor y mantener la responsabilidad. ❤️ Mantenemos nuestras cuotas bajas y accesibles, gracias al apoyo de nuestros donantes y socios.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop item
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
$50
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop Registration Fee: $50 Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence! In this workshop, participants will: 👨🏽‍🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling 💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions 🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction. Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting! 🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.

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