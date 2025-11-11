Cacao con Claus.

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Los boletos incluyen refrigerios, chocolate caliente, paseo en carreta, hora del cuento, fotos con Santa, manualidades ¡y más!
Tickets for persons aged 16+. Join the festive fun while keeping an eye on your little elves – we know you've got the REAL job of wrangling the kiddos! And there will be some goodies for purchase for the grown ups! 😄🎅
Los niños menores de dos años reciben entrada gratuita.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!