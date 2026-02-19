Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Registration, Run/Walk Admission & T-Shirt
Color Run 2026 T-Shirt
Want to spread some extra joy? Gift a student the full Color Run experience. This covers the cost of one student's registration and their official event T-shirt. Sponsored tickets are distributed by school staff to students in need of a little extra community support. Add a sponsorship to your cart and make a difference today!
Local businesses and families are welcome to help sponsor this event. This exciting opportunity not only helps GTAB and PTA but also offers students the chance to contribute and win big! All students who recruit a sponsor will be included in a gift card drawing. Please email the following to [email protected]: Provide the name exactly as it should appear on the event T-shirt (e.g., Business Name, Family Name or student name). If you would like to use a business logo, please send to the Color Run email listed above.
Local businesses and families are welcome to help sponsor this event. This exciting opportunity not only helps GTAB and PTA but also offers students the chance to contribute and win big! All students who recruit a sponsor will be included in a gift card drawing. Please email the following to [email protected] - Provide the name exactly as it should appear on the event T-shirt (e.g., Business Name, Family Name or student name). If you would like to use a business logo, please send to the Color Run email listed above.
Local businesses and families are welcome to help sponsor this event. This exciting opportunity not only helps GTAB and PTA but also offers students the chance to contribute and win big! All students who recruit a sponsor will be included in a gift card drawing. Please email the following to [email protected] - Provide the name exactly as it should appear on the event T-shirt (e.g., Business Name, Family Name or student name). If you would like to use a business logo, please send to the Color Run email listed above.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!