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Arlington High School Colt Baseball Booster Club

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<span>Subasta Silente del Club de Apoyo de Béisbol de Colt</span>

Cesta de regalo item
Cesta de regalo
$125

Puja inicial

Atlas Hybrid item
Atlas Hybrid item
Atlas Hybrid item
Atlas Hybrid
$200

Puja inicial

The perfect fusion of performance and feel. The all-new 2026 Louisville Slugger Atlas™ Hybrid (-3) BBCOR Baseball Bat brings our Al-optimized EVOKE Alloy Barrel technology to a two-piece bat for the first time, delivering optimized exit velocities along the length of the barrel. The huge alloy barrel is paired with a premium composite handle via the groundbreaking ARXI (Active Response Connection) System, a lighter and stiffer connection that allows a longer, higher-performing barrel. With a balanced swing weight that helps generate explosive bat speed, Atlas Hybrid gives you the confidence to attack any pitch with authority.FEATURES

EVOKE Alloy Barrel

Designed with the help of artificial intelligence using thousands of computer simulations, resulting in an optimized

wall design along the entire length of the barrel.

ARX1 Connection System

An all-new connection system that allows for a higher-performing.

Jonger barrel compared to traditional two-piece designs.

XPND Performance End Cap

Improves performance toward the end of the barrel, increasing

the size of the sweet spot.

Pro Design Knob Taper

Improves comfort, control & leverage with tapered construction

integrated with the handle beneath the grip

Premium LS Pro Comfort Grip™

Creates ultimate tack and cushion

Balanced Swing Weight

For the ultimate combination of swing speed

and power output. Retail Value $399.99

T-Shirt and Sweatshirt Combo item
T-Shirt and Sweatshirt Combo item
T-Shirt and Sweatshirt Combo
$20

Puja inicial

Super cute custom combo! Large tshirt, XL sweatshirt Donated by Mrs Avocado Creations in Mansfield. Retail Value-$48

Sweatshirt and Cup Combo item
Sweatshirt and Cup Combo item
Sweatshirt and Cup Combo
$20

Puja inicial

Such a great Large sweatshirt and baseball cup with baseball straw donated by Rugged Sunshine Designs in Weatherford. Retail Value-$44

Love of B’s Tees item
Love of B’s Tees item
Love of B’s Tees item
Love of B’s Tees
$20

Puja inicial

Medium tshirt (light grey), and large sweatshirt (green) combo donated by For the Love of B’s Tees and Hats in Arlington. Don’t miss out on getting these! Retail Value-$45.  

Golden Candle Co item
Golden Candle Co item
Golden Candle Co item
Golden Candle Co
$35

Puja inicial

Your house will smell great with these 100% Soy Handmade nontoxic candles, donated by Golden Candle Co. in Weatherford 

Goldencandlecollec.com 


15.5oz Cinnamon Vanilla candle

8.5oz Golden Hour candle

4 Wax Melts/Sachets

1 Rechargeable Lighter

1 Candle Wick Trimmer


Total Retail Value $85

Brassy Bonnet Basket item
Brassy Bonnet Basket item
Brassy Bonnet Basket item
Brassy Bonnet Basket
$35

Puja inicial

This a beautiful wooden basket donated by the Brassy Bonnet in Arlington that includes 5 knotty headbands and 7 pairs of earrings.

Total Retail Value: $120

R&R Air Conditioning Package item
R&R Air Conditioning Package item
R&R Air Conditioning Package item
R&R Air Conditioning Package
$70

Puja inicial

The ultimate Hot/Cold Package! Keep you drinks cool in the RTIC 28 soft drink cooler and make sure your HVAC is up to par this winter with a Heat Systems Check. Retail Value $139.95

COLT strap and Clear Bag item
COLT strap and Clear Bag item
COLT strap and Clear Bag
$20

Puja inicial

Who said a clear bag couldn’t be fashionable? Come to all the Colt events in style with this custom made beaded strap and clear bag. Retail Value $48

Travis Matthew Sunglasses item
Travis Matthew Sunglasses item
Travis Matthew Sunglasses
$50

Puja inicial

The Travis Matthew sun glasses - Style -Sundaze. Retail Value $250

Colts Blanket item
Colts Blanket
$20

Puja inicial

Snuggle up under a soft Colt Blanket on those cold games or watching a movie on the couch. Size 5x4. Retail Value $45

4 Ranger Tickets item
4 Ranger Tickets
$100

Puja inicial

Enjoy a Ranger game with family and/or friends in Section 225 with your choice of one of the following dates: June 5 (Cle) or July 4 (Det), July 7(LAA), July 9(LAA). Retail Value $200

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$35

Puja inicial

Beautiful Kendra Scott Hooped Earrings! Approximately 1.26” L X 1.04“ W. 14k gold plated or rhodium over brass. Retail Value $70

David Murphy Signed Baseball item
David Murphy Signed Baseball item
David Murphy Signed Baseball
$25

Puja inicial

David Murphy signed baseball! David Matthew Murphy (born October 18, 1981) is an American former professional baseball outfielder. He played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Boston Red SoxTexas RangersCleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Retail Value: priceless!

Odor Bobblehead item
Odor Bobblehead item
Odor Bobblehead
$10

Puja inicial

Odor Bobblehead! Rougned Roberto Odor (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈruɣneð oˈðoɾ]) (born February 3, 1994), nicknamed "Rougie", is a Venezuelan professional baseballsecond baseman for the Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Major League. He has previously played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Texas RangersNew York YankeesBaltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres.

Cole Hamels Bobblehead item
Cole Hamels Bobblehead item
Cole Hamels Bobblehead
$10

Puja inicial

Cole Hamels Bobblehead! Colbert Michael Hamels (born December 27, 1983), nicknamed "Hollywood",[1] is an American former professional baseballpitcher. He played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Philadelphia Phillies(2006–2015), Texas Rangers (2015–2018), Chicago Cubs (2018–2019), and Atlanta Braves (2020).

Banister Bobblehead item
Banister Bobblehead item
Banister Bobblehead
$8

Puja inicial

Banister Bobblehead! Jeffery Todd Banister (born January 15, 1964) is an American former professional baseball player and manager who is the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball(MLB). Previously, he served as a special assistant for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was also as the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2015 through 2018. Before joining the Rangers, Banister spent 29 years within the Pirates organization as a player and coach in both the Pirates' major and minor league system.

Beltre Bobblehead item
Beltre Bobblehead item
Beltre Bobblehead
$10

Puja inicial

Beltre Bobblehead! Adrián Beltré Pérez (born April 7, 1979) is a Dominican former professional baseballthird baseman. Beltré played for the Los Angeles DodgersSeattle MarinersBoston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB). He is regarded as one of the greatest third basemen of all time.

Peagle Bobblehead item
Peagle Bobblehead item
Peagle Bobblehead
$10

Puja inicial

Peagle Bobblehead!

Sugar Skull Bobblehead item
Sugar Skull Bobblehead item
Sugar Skull Bobblehead
$10

Puja inicial

Sugar Skull Bobblehead!

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