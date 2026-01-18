<span>Subasta Silente del Club de Apoyo de Béisbol de Colt</span>

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The perfect fusion of performance and feel. The all-new 2026 Louisville Slugger Atlas™ Hybrid (-3) BBCOR Baseball Bat brings our Al-optimized EVOKE Alloy Barrel technology to a two-piece bat for the first time, delivering optimized exit velocities along the length of the barrel. The huge alloy barrel is paired with a premium composite handle via the groundbreaking ARXI (Active Response Connection) System, a lighter and stiffer connection that allows a longer, higher-performing barrel. With a balanced swing weight that helps generate explosive bat speed, Atlas Hybrid gives you the confidence to attack any pitch with authority.FEATURES
EVOKE Alloy Barrel
Designed with the help of artificial intelligence using thousands of computer simulations, resulting in an optimized
wall design along the entire length of the barrel.
ARX1 Connection System
An all-new connection system that allows for a higher-performing.
Jonger barrel compared to traditional two-piece designs.
XPND Performance End Cap
Improves performance toward the end of the barrel, increasing
the size of the sweet spot.
Pro Design Knob Taper
Improves comfort, control & leverage with tapered construction
integrated with the handle beneath the grip
Premium LS Pro Comfort Grip™
Creates ultimate tack and cushion
Balanced Swing Weight
For the ultimate combination of swing speed
and power output. Retail Value $399.99
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Super cute custom combo! Large tshirt, XL sweatshirt Donated by Mrs Avocado Creations in Mansfield. Retail Value-$48
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Such a great Large sweatshirt and baseball cup with baseball straw donated by Rugged Sunshine Designs in Weatherford. Retail Value-$44
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Medium tshirt (light grey), and large sweatshirt (green) combo donated by For the Love of B’s Tees and Hats in Arlington. Don’t miss out on getting these! Retail Value-$45.
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Your house will smell great with these 100% Soy Handmade nontoxic candles, donated by Golden Candle Co. in Weatherford
Goldencandlecollec.com
15.5oz Cinnamon Vanilla candle
8.5oz Golden Hour candle
4 Wax Melts/Sachets
1 Rechargeable Lighter
1 Candle Wick Trimmer
Total Retail Value $85
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This a beautiful wooden basket donated by the Brassy Bonnet in Arlington that includes 5 knotty headbands and 7 pairs of earrings.
Total Retail Value: $120
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The ultimate Hot/Cold Package! Keep you drinks cool in the RTIC 28 soft drink cooler and make sure your HVAC is up to par this winter with a Heat Systems Check. Retail Value $139.95
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Who said a clear bag couldn’t be fashionable? Come to all the Colt events in style with this custom made beaded strap and clear bag. Retail Value $48
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The Travis Matthew sun glasses - Style -Sundaze. Retail Value $250
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Snuggle up under a soft Colt Blanket on those cold games or watching a movie on the couch. Size 5x4. Retail Value $45
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Enjoy a Ranger game with family and/or friends in Section 225 with your choice of one of the following dates: June 5 (Cle) or July 4 (Det), July 7(LAA), July 9(LAA). Retail Value $200
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Beautiful Kendra Scott Hooped Earrings! Approximately 1.26” L X 1.04“ W. 14k gold plated or rhodium over brass. Retail Value $70
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David Murphy signed baseball! David Matthew Murphy (born October 18, 1981) is an American former professional baseball outfielder. He played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Retail Value: priceless!
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Odor Bobblehead! Rougned Roberto Odor (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈruɣneð oˈðoɾ]) (born February 3, 1994), nicknamed "Rougie", is a Venezuelan professional baseballsecond baseman for the Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Major League. He has previously played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres.
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Cole Hamels Bobblehead! Colbert Michael Hamels (born December 27, 1983), nicknamed "Hollywood",[1] is an American former professional baseballpitcher. He played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Philadelphia Phillies(2006–2015), Texas Rangers (2015–2018), Chicago Cubs (2018–2019), and Atlanta Braves (2020).
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Banister Bobblehead! Jeffery Todd Banister (born January 15, 1964) is an American former professional baseball player and manager who is the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball(MLB). Previously, he served as a special assistant for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was also as the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2015 through 2018. Before joining the Rangers, Banister spent 29 years within the Pirates organization as a player and coach in both the Pirates' major and minor league system.
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Beltre Bobblehead! Adrián Beltré Pérez (born April 7, 1979) is a Dominican former professional baseballthird baseman. Beltré played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB). He is regarded as one of the greatest third basemen of all time.
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Peagle Bobblehead!
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Sugar Skull Bobblehead!
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