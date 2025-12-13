Focus On The Arts

Organizado por

Focus On The Arts

Acerca de este evento

Regresa al evento Focus

454 Sheridan Rd

Highwood, IL 60040, USA

$100
Single Raffle Ticket
$25

1 Ticket - Win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.

5 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100

5 Tickets - More chances to win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.

15 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$250

15 Tickets - Even more chances to win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.

Añadir una donación para Focus On The Arts

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!