Regresa al evento Focus

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
1 Ticket - Win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.
5 Tickets - More chances to win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.
15 Tickets - Even more chances to win original artwork and experiences from local artists! Winners need not be present - we will contact you to enter tickets for the art of your choosing.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!