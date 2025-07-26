<p>Comunidad Participación, Empoderamiento y Desarrollo (CEED) Cumbre</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Otorga entrada a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades premium y actividades.
CEED Summit 2025 Opening Session with Blair Bryant, Digital Mind State CEO, Mike Johns and complimentary glass of select award-winning Sonoma Valley Wine and Hor Devours.
Workshop Title: Be Skilled: Kansas City Workshop (includes Death of Job Book/Workbook provided by Digital Mind State)
Description:
The BeSkilled Kansas City workshop is designed to address the future of work and empower attendees with practical, AI-resilient skills. This program helps build local talent to thrive in a rapidly changing technological landscape by focusing on education, skill stacking, and AI literacy.
Session 1: BeSkilled AI Assessment
In this 40-minute BeSkilled AI Assessment session, the instructor will guide students through an interactive evaluation of their AI literacy and workforce readiness. The session will begin with a brief introduction to the importance of AI skills in today’s job market, followed by a guided completion of the AI assessment tool, which includes quizzes and scenario-based challenges tailored to measure understanding and practical application of AI concepts. The instructor will facilitate discussions around the results, helping students interpret their scores and identify specific areas for growth. Through personalized feedback, the instructor will highlight essential AI-proof skills and recommend targeted strategies for upskilling. Additionally, the instructor will provide actionable advice on how these skills directly translate to enhancing employability and future-proofing careers in an increasingly automated world. By the end of the session, students will have a clear understanding of their AI skill level and a roadmap for continuous learning to stay competitive in the evolving workforce.
Session 2: AI 101
The Intro to AI 101 workshop is a foundational session designed to demystify artificial intelligence and its practical impact on everyday life and work. In this workshop, participants will learn what AI is, how it functions, and why it is rapidly transforming industries and job roles. The session covers essential AI concepts, including machine learning, generative AI, and common applications, with clear explanations that require no previous technical knowledge. Attendees will explore how AI tools can be used responsibly and effectively, gain awareness of ethical considerations, and understand how AI literacy is becoming a critical skill for career success. This workshop empowers participants to confidently engage with AI technologies, make informed decisions, and position themselves for future opportunities in an AI-driven world.
Session 3: iCreate
The iCreate Workshop is an immersive, hands-on experience designed for creative entrepreneurs eager to excel in the rapidly growing creator economy, projected to be worth billions. This workshop focuses on essential content creation skills, including music production, video storytelling, and social media distribution strategies. Special celebrity artists will participate virtually, including The D.O.C., Vinny of Naughty By Nature, Money B from Digital Underground, and others, sharing insider insights on creativity and business. A prerequisite for this workshop is having a copy of the Death of a Job book, which is vital as it provides foundational knowledge about the future of work, AI’s impact, and the rise of the creator economy—key contexts that deepen participants’ understanding and preparation. Attendees will also learn how to build a sustainable business model around their creativity, exploring monetization techniques, audience engagement, and brand partnerships. Whether launching as an artist, influencer, or multimedia creator, this workshop is the ultimate guide to getting in the game and thriving in today’s digital landscape.
Session 4: Is Your Job Safe? An AI Reality Check (ADULTS)
Includes Women of Color STEM Conference, CEED Career Fair
Otorga entrada al Taller de Soluciones de Almacenamiento de Energía de Baterías (BESS) de IEEE por iSigma Group
| Patrocinador CommUNITY | Apoya la participación de jóvenes, reconocimiento en programación juvenil |
Stand de exposición de 10 pies por 10 pies
Concede entrada para 5 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Plateado | Logotipo en letreros, menciones en redes sociales, listado en programa |
Concede entrada para 5 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Dorado | Organiza un taller, espacio de exposición, reconocimiento en medios |
Concede entrada para 10 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Presentador | Oportunidad de ser orador principal, ubicación de logotipo de primera, materiales de cumbre con marca
Concede entrada para 10 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
Showcase Your Brand at CEED 2025!
Reach a dynamic audience of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders by reserving a ¼-page ad in the official CEED 2025 Program. This is a prime opportunity to highlight your business, initiative, or message to attendees who are shaping the future of economic development and digital equity. Space is limited—secure your spot today and make your presence felt at CEED!
Amplify Your Impact at CEED 2025!
Take advantage of a ½-page ad in the CEED 2025 Program to spotlight your organization, product, or initiative to a vibrant network of changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community builders. This premium placement offers greater visibility and space to tell your story, share your mission, or promote your services. Whether you're launching something new or reinforcing your presence, this is your chance to connect meaningfully with attendees who care about innovation, equity, and economic development. Reserve your space today!
Make a Bold Statement at CEED 2025!
Maximize your visibility with a full-page ad in the CEED 2025 Program—our most prominent placement opportunity. This is your chance to showcase your brand, initiative, or message in a powerful way to a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and community advocates. Whether you're launching a new product, promoting a service, or sharing your mission, a full-page ad gives you the space to make a lasting impression. Align your organization with the values of innovation, equity, and economic empowerment. Reserve your page today and stand out at CEED!
Leave a Lasting Impression at CEED 2025!
Place your business card-sized ad in the CEED 2025 Program and put your brand directly into the hands of changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. This compact format is perfect for sharing your logo, contact info, and a quick message that connects. It’s a smart, affordable way to stay visible and memorable throughout the event. Reserve your space today!
Bring Your Brand to Life at CEED 2025!
Capture attention and inspire action with a video ad featured in the CEED 2025 Program. Whether it's a dynamic promo, a heartfelt message, or a bold call to action, video gives you the power to connect emotionally and visually with a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders. This is your chance to tell your story, showcase your impact, and stand out in a powerful format that moves people. Submit your video and make your message unforgettable!
🚀 Get Seen at CEED 2025!
Want to connect with changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders? Promote your brand with an ad in the CEED 2025 Program! From business card spots to full-page features—even video ads—we’ve got options to fit your message and budget.
📢 Limited space available—reserve yours today and make your mark at one of the year’s most impactful events!
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!