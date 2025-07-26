<p>Comunidad Participación, Empoderamiento y Desarrollo (CEED) Cumbre</p>

Workshop Title: Be Skilled: Kansas City Workshop (includes Death of Job Book/Workbook provided by Digital Mind State)





Description:





The BeSkilled Kansas City workshop is designed to address the future of work and empower attendees with practical, AI-resilient skills. This program helps build local talent to thrive in a rapidly changing technological landscape by focusing on education, skill stacking, and AI literacy.





Workshop Structure

Session 1: BeSkilled AI Assessment





In this 40-minute BeSkilled AI Assessment session, the instructor will guide students through an interactive evaluation of their AI literacy and workforce readiness. The session will begin with a brief introduction to the importance of AI skills in today’s job market, followed by a guided completion of the AI assessment tool, which includes quizzes and scenario-based challenges tailored to measure understanding and practical application of AI concepts. The instructor will facilitate discussions around the results, helping students interpret their scores and identify specific areas for growth. Through personalized feedback, the instructor will highlight essential AI-proof skills and recommend targeted strategies for upskilling. Additionally, the instructor will provide actionable advice on how these skills directly translate to enhancing employability and future-proofing careers in an increasingly automated world. By the end of the session, students will have a clear understanding of their AI skill level and a roadmap for continuous learning to stay competitive in the evolving workforce.





Session 2: AI 101





The Intro to AI 101 workshop is a foundational session designed to demystify artificial intelligence and its practical impact on everyday life and work. In this workshop, participants will learn what AI is, how it functions, and why it is rapidly transforming industries and job roles. The session covers essential AI concepts, including machine learning, generative AI, and common applications, with clear explanations that require no previous technical knowledge. Attendees will explore how AI tools can be used responsibly and effectively, gain awareness of ethical considerations, and understand how AI literacy is becoming a critical skill for career success. This workshop empowers participants to confidently engage with AI technologies, make informed decisions, and position themselves for future opportunities in an AI-driven world.





Session 3: iCreate





The iCreate Workshop is an immersive, hands-on experience designed for creative entrepreneurs eager to excel in the rapidly growing creator economy, projected to be worth billions. This workshop focuses on essential content creation skills, including music production, video storytelling, and social media distribution strategies. Special celebrity artists will participate virtually, including The D.O.C., Vinny of Naughty By Nature, Money B from Digital Underground, and others, sharing insider insights on creativity and business. A prerequisite for this workshop is having a copy of the Death of a Job book, which is vital as it provides foundational knowledge about the future of work, AI’s impact, and the rise of the creator economy—key contexts that deepen participants’ understanding and preparation. Attendees will also learn how to build a sustainable business model around their creativity, exploring monetization techniques, audience engagement, and brand partnerships. Whether launching as an artist, influencer, or multimedia creator, this workshop is the ultimate guide to getting in the game and thriving in today’s digital landscape.





Session 4: Is Your Job Safe? An AI Reality Check (ADULTS)