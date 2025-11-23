CommUNITY Engagement, Empowerment, & Development (CEED) Summit II

Amplify Your Impact at CEED 2025!

Take advantage of a ½-page ad in the CEED 2025 Program to spotlight your organization, product, or initiative to a vibrant network of changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community builders. This premium placement offers greater visibility and space to tell your story, share your mission, or promote your services. Whether you're launching something new or reinforcing your presence, this is your chance to connect meaningfully with attendees who care about innovation, equity, and economic development. Reserve your space today!