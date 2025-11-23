CommUNITY Engagement, Empowerment, & Development (CEED) Summit II

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Otorga entrada a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades premium y actividades.
Virtual Exhibit booth for your business and organization the duration of 3-day conference.
includes real-time engagement, interview, web conference, workshop hosting with CEED Summit attendees, speakers, and exhibitors
| Patrocinador CommUNITY | Apoya la participación de jóvenes, reconocimiento en programación juvenil |
Stand de exposición de 10 pies por 10 pies
Concede entrada para 5 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Plateado | Logotipo en letreros, menciones en redes sociales, listado en programa |
Concede entrada para 5 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Dorado | Organiza un taller, espacio de exposición, reconocimiento en medios |
Concede entrada para 10 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
| Patrocinador Presentador | Oportunidad de ser orador principal, ubicación de logotipo de primera, materiales de cumbre con marca
Concede entrada para 10 asistentes a todos los talleres y eventos con acceso a comodidades y actividades premium.
Showcase Your Brand at CEED 2025!
Reach a dynamic audience of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders by reserving a ¼-page ad in the official CEED 2025 Program. This is a prime opportunity to highlight your business, initiative, or message to attendees who are shaping the future of economic development and digital equity. Space is limited—secure your spot today and make your presence felt at CEED!
Amplify Your Impact at CEED 2025!
Take advantage of a ½-page ad in the CEED 2025 Program to spotlight your organization, product, or initiative to a vibrant network of changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community builders. This premium placement offers greater visibility and space to tell your story, share your mission, or promote your services. Whether you're launching something new or reinforcing your presence, this is your chance to connect meaningfully with attendees who care about innovation, equity, and economic development. Reserve your space today!
Make a Bold Statement at CEED 2025!
Maximize your visibility with a full-page ad in the CEED 2025 Program—our most prominent placement opportunity. This is your chance to showcase your brand, initiative, or message in a powerful way to a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and community advocates. Whether you're launching a new product, promoting a service, or sharing your mission, a full-page ad gives you the space to make a lasting impression. Align your organization with the values of innovation, equity, and economic empowerment. Reserve your page today and stand out at CEED!
Leave a Lasting Impression at CEED 2025!
Place your business card-sized ad in the CEED 2025 Program and put your brand directly into the hands of changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. This compact format is perfect for sharing your logo, contact info, and a quick message that connects. It’s a smart, affordable way to stay visible and memorable throughout the event. Reserve your space today!
Bring Your Brand to Life at CEED 2025!
Capture attention and inspire action with a video ad featured in the CEED 2025 Program. Whether it's a dynamic promo, a heartfelt message, or a bold call to action, video gives you the power to connect emotionally and visually with a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders. This is your chance to tell your story, showcase your impact, and stand out in a powerful format that moves people. Submit your video and make your message unforgettable!
🚀 Get Seen at CEED 2025!
Want to connect with changemakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders? Promote your brand with an ad in the CEED 2025 Program! From business card spots to full-page features—even video ads—we’ve got options to fit your message and budget.
📢 Limited space available—reserve yours today and make your mark at one of the year’s most impactful events!
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!