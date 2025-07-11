Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

Concessions - 11/7/25 - Senior Night

14651 Horizon Blvd

El Paso, TX 79928, USA

Brisket Sandwich Combo
$15

Brisket Sandwich, with Pickles, Onions and BBQ Sauce. Plus your choice of Chips and Drink.

Brisket Sandwich
$14

Brisket Sandwich, with Pickles, Onions and BBQ Sauce.

Espacio de Camiones de Comida (A lo largo del perímetro del estacionamiento) $ 120.00
$10

Otorga entrada premium con acceso a áreas exclusivas para camiones de comida y comodidades.

Brisket Nachos
$9

Cheese Nachos with Brisket and Jalapenos (Optional)

Cheese Nachos
$5

Cheese Nachos with Jalapenos or without.

Chips
$1

Your choice of Chips. Assorted flavors

Chips with Cheese
$2

Your choice of Chips with Cheese sauce.

Beverage - Water, Soda or Gatorade
$1

Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, or Bottled Water or Assorted flavor Gatorade.

Frutiki - Assorted Flavors
$2

Frozen Fruit Bars in assorted Flavors.
Strawberry
Pistachio
Strawberry Colada

Lemon-Lime
Pecan
Mango with Chile and Lime
Mango
Coconut

Candy - WFC - Chocolate
$2
2025 - Purple Show Shirt
$25
Booster Shirts - Prior Seasons
$15
2024 - Show Shirt
$6
Horizon Band Clear Bag
$10
Key Chains
$5
Horizon Decal
$3
