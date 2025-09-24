Organizado por

Connection First Inc

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

<p>Subasta de <i>Connection First</i> para la Semana de Justicia Restaurativa</p>

Private Yoga Session (1 hour)
$45

Puja inicial

Enjoy a one-hour private yoga session for up 1 individual and up to 8 people with Juliana Rodriguez, CYT 200. Must provide your own location if more than 1 person.

Massage or Facial (1 hour)
$45

Puja inicial

Enjoy a one-hour massage or facial at Citrine Spa.


https://citrinespatally.com/

Cesta de regalo
$45

Puja inicial

Massage or Acupuncture (1 hour)
$45

Puja inicial

Enjoy a one-hour session of one service- massage or acupuncture with Tamara Weinstein, LMT.


Tamara is a massage therapist, physician of Oriental Medicine, and budding yoga teacher.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!