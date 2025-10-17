eventClosed

CPE PTO's VIP Silent Auction

VIP Car Rider pass (11/3- 1/9)
VIP Car Rider pass (11/3- 1/9)
$100

VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 11/3-1/9.

VIP Car Rider Pass (1/12-3/6)
VIP Car Rider Pass (1/12-3/6)
$100

VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 1/12-3/6.

VIP Car rider Pass (3/7-5/8)
VIP Car rider Pass (3/7-5/8)
$100

VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 3-7- 5/8.

3rd Grade Veteran's Day Music Performance 2 seats
3rd Grade Veteran's Day Music Performance 2 seats
$40

2 exclusive VIP seats to the 3rd grade Veteran's Day performance on Nov.14th @9:30 am. These are the only seats auctioned for this performance due to saving seats for our Veteran's.

4th Grade Musical Seats (2) Set 1
4th Grade Musical Seats (2) Set 1
$20

2 seats on audience left front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am

4th grade musical seats (2) Set #2
4th grade musical seats (2) Set #2
$20

2 seats on audience left front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am

4th Grade musical (4 seats)
4th Grade musical (4 seats)
$40

4 seats on audience right front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am

2nd Grade Musical 2 seats Set #1
2nd Grade Musical 2 seats Set #1
$20

2 seats on audience left front row. Friday Feb. 27th 9:30 am.

2nd Grade Musical 2 seats Set #2
2nd Grade Musical 2 seats Set #2
$20

2 VIP front row seats audience left side to the 2nd grade musical on Fri. Feb 27th @ 9:30 am

2nd Grade Musical 4 seats
2nd Grade Musical 4 seats
$40

4 VIP front row seats audience right side to the 2nd grade musical on Fri. Feb 27th @ 9:30 am

1st Grade Musical 2 seats Set #1
1st Grade Musical 2 seats Set #1
$20

2 VIP seats audience left side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.

1st Grade Musical 2 seats Set #2
1st Grade Musical 2 seats Set #2
$20

2 VIP seats audience left side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.

1st Grade Musical 4 seats
1st Grade Musical 4 seats
$40

4 VIP seats audience right side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.

Program Seats- Kindergarten Left 2 First Row
Program Seats- Kindergarten Left 2 First Row
$20

2 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am

Program Seats- Kindergarten Left 2 Front row
Program Seats- Kindergarten Left 2 Front row
$20

Program Seats 2 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am

Program Seats- 4 seats Kindergarten Right
Program Seats- 4 seats Kindergarten Right
$40

Program Seats 4 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am

