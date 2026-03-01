Sawa Socal

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Sawa Socal

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DABKE WORKSHOP April

Hillcrest Park Recreation Building 1155 N Lemon St

Fullerton, CA 92835, USA

Admisión General
$20

Disfrute del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Advanced Dabke Workshop
$25

4:00-5:30PM

Designed for dancers with prior dabke experience who want to challenge themselves with more complex steps, formations, and musicality.

Participants will work on:
• Advanced footwork
• Faster combinations
• Choreography and group synchronization

Community Street Dabke Workshop
$25

6:30-8:00PM

This session blends traditional dabke with Samer’s Street Dabke style, focusing on rhythm, connection, and collective movement.

Perfect for:
• Beginners
• Community members
• Anyone who wants to dance together

Combo Advanced and Community Workshop
$45

This ticket allows participants to attend the Advanced Dabke Workshop and remain for the Community Street Dabke session later in the day.

This option is perfect for dancers who want to deepen their practice, learn more complex combinations, and continue dancing with the wider community.

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