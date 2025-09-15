Bring timeless style and sophistication into your home with this beautifully designed gold lantern chandelier. Featuring a classic geometric frame with graceful curves, this fixture offers both modern elegance and vintage charm. Designed to hold multiple lights, it creates a warm and inviting ambiance—perfect for entryways, dining rooms, or living spaces.





Finish: Brushed gold

Design: Open lantern with intricate circular detailing

Lighting: Holds up to 4 bulbs (not included)

Condition: Excellent, never installed

Dimensions: Approx. 20” W x 28” H (estimate)









A true statement piece that blends seamlessly with traditional, transitional, or contemporary interiors. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your space with this stunning chandelier!



