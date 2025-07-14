Congregation Of Yahweh

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Congregation Of Yahweh

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Deep Waters 2026 Campamento Juvenil

455 Camp Rd

Stevens, PA 17578, USA

Early Bird Special Payment
$55

If you have registered for camp, you are able to pay the early bird special two payment option. This option will be two payments. If you wish to pay the full early bird special pride, click on the $110 option.

Early Special Full Price
$110

Must be registered for youth camp. If you haven’t registered, please do so before making a payment. Go to our bio at our Instagram @coyyouth and click the link of our registration form

Full Price
$160
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