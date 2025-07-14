Deep Waters 2026 Campamento Juvenil

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If you have registered for camp, you are able to pay the early bird special two payment option. This option will be two payments. If you wish to pay the full early bird special pride, click on the $110 option.
Must be registered for youth camp. If you haven’t registered, please do so before making a payment. Go to our bio at our Instagram @coyyouth and click the link of our registration form
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!