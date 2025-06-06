Subasta silenciosa de Denver Area Youth for Christ

🏈 Broncos vs. Bengals – Monday Night Football Experience!
September 29, 2025 | Kickoff: 6:15 PM
📍 Empower Field at Mile High | Section 120, Row 6 – Incredible Lower-Level Seats!
Get ready for prime-time NFL action under the lights as the Denver Broncos take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a high-stakes Monday Night Football showdown! These two lower-level seats put you right near the action — just six rows from the field in Section 120. Feel the energy, hear the hits, and be part of the electric Mile High atmosphere!
🎟️ Package includes 2 premium tickets
🔥 Don't miss your chance to witness the thrills, drama, and big plays LIVE — this is a game-day experience to remember!
🏈 Broncos vs. Bengals – Monday Night Football Experience!
September 29, 2025 | Kickoff: 6:15 PM
📍 Empower Field at Mile High | Section 120, Row 6 – Incredible Lower-Level Seats!
Get ready for prime-time NFL action under the lights as the Denver Broncos take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a high-stakes Monday Night Football showdown! These two lower-level seats put you right near the action — just six rows from the field in Section 120. Feel the energy, hear the hits, and be part of the electric Mile High atmosphere!
🎟️ Package includes 2 premium tickets
🔥 Don't miss your chance to witness the thrills, drama, and big plays LIVE — this is a game-day experience to remember!
Cuatro en Pinehurst
$125
Puja inicial
¡Inicie en el Campo de Golf Pinehurst: una experiencia de golf premier en Colorado!
Disfrute de un cuateto cortesía con carritos en el exclusivo Campo de Golf Pinehurst en Denver: el único club privado de Denver que cuenta con un espectacular campo de campeonato de 18 hoyos y un pintoresco campo de 9 hoyos, perfecto para familias y principiantes.
Ya sea que busque poner a prueba sus habilidades o simplemente disfrutar de una tarde relajante con amigos, Pinehurst ofrece una experiencia de golf inolvidable en un hermoso entorno.
Válido de martes a jueves después de la 1 PM
Expira: 31 de diciembre de 2025
¡No pierdas la oportunidad de jugar como un miembro en uno de los mejores clubes privados de Denver: haz una oferta ahora y eleva tu juego!
¡Inicie en el Campo de Golf Pinehurst: una experiencia de golf premier en Colorado!
Disfrute de un cuateto cortesía con carritos en el exclusivo Campo de Golf Pinehurst en Denver: el único club privado de Denver que cuenta con un espectacular campo de campeonato de 18 hoyos y un pintoresco campo de 9 hoyos, perfecto para familias y principiantes.
Ya sea que busque poner a prueba sus habilidades o simplemente disfrutar de una tarde relajante con amigos, Pinehurst ofrece una experiencia de golf inolvidable en un hermoso entorno.
Válido de martes a jueves después de la 1 PM
Expira: 31 de diciembre de 2025
¡No pierdas la oportunidad de jugar como un miembro en uno de los mejores clubes privados de Denver: haz una oferta ahora y eleva tu juego!
Epic Fly-Fishing adventure in beautiful Woodland Park!
Ready for the ultimate angler's dream?
Join renowned Christian fly fisherman Clay Jones for an unforgettable day at one of Colorado’s most exclusive private fly-fishing destinations — the legendary RFMTR, home of Colorado’s Oldest Trout Hatchery (136+ years strong!).
You’ll gain private access to a pristine 1-mile stretch of wild mountain stream and 9 breathtaking alpine lakes — all teeming with trophy trout!
What can you catch?
Feisty rainbows, elusive browns, dazzling brookies, massive cut-bows, and a full range of native Colorado cutthroat species — including Snake River, Colorado River, Greenback, and Rio Grande — plus rare Palomino/Albino trout that will blow your mind!
🎒 Perfect for 1–2 people, your full-day adventure includes a delicious lunch, expert guidance, and Catch & Release fishing in a truly one-of-a-kind setting.
Epic Fly-Fishing adventure in beautiful Woodland Park!
Ready for the ultimate angler's dream?
Join renowned Christian fly fisherman Clay Jones for an unforgettable day at one of Colorado’s most exclusive private fly-fishing destinations — the legendary RFMTR, home of Colorado’s Oldest Trout Hatchery (136+ years strong!).
You’ll gain private access to a pristine 1-mile stretch of wild mountain stream and 9 breathtaking alpine lakes — all teeming with trophy trout!
What can you catch?
Feisty rainbows, elusive browns, dazzling brookies, massive cut-bows, and a full range of native Colorado cutthroat species — including Snake River, Colorado River, Greenback, and Rio Grande — plus rare Palomino/Albino trout that will blow your mind!
🎒 Perfect for 1–2 people, your full-day adventure includes a delicious lunch, expert guidance, and Catch & Release fishing in a truly one-of-a-kind setting.
Broadmoor Hotel Stay- Value- $700
$300
Puja inicial
One-Night Stay at The Broadmoor – Classic Accommodation
Experience timeless elegance with a one-night stay at the legendary Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. This package includes accommodations in a beautifully appointed Classic Room, offering luxurious comfort and historic charm.
The Broadmoor is a five-star, five-diamond resort known for its exceptional service, breathtaking mountain views, and world-class amenities. Whether you choose to explore the scenic grounds, relax at the spa, or indulge in fine dining, your stay promises to be unforgettable.
Package Includes:
One-night stay for two guests
Classic Accommodation Room with refined décor and premium amenities
Access to The Broadmoor’s resort facilities, including pools, fitness center, and more
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Expires June 30, 2026.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a night of luxury at one of America's most iconic resorts.
One-Night Stay at The Broadmoor – Classic Accommodation
Experience timeless elegance with a one-night stay at the legendary Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. This package includes accommodations in a beautifully appointed Classic Room, offering luxurious comfort and historic charm.
The Broadmoor is a five-star, five-diamond resort known for its exceptional service, breathtaking mountain views, and world-class amenities. Whether you choose to explore the scenic grounds, relax at the spa, or indulge in fine dining, your stay promises to be unforgettable.
Package Includes:
One-night stay for two guests
Classic Accommodation Room with refined décor and premium amenities
Access to The Broadmoor’s resort facilities, including pools, fitness center, and more
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Expires June 30, 2026.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a night of luxury at one of America's most iconic resorts.
The Ridge at Castle Pines Foursome - Value $500
$200
Puja inicial
Weekday Foursome at The Ridge.
Hit the links with three friends for a fun-filled weekday round at The Ridge! This package includes greens fees, cart, and range balls for four players — valid Monday through Thursday only.
Book up to 7 days in advance by calling the golf shop.
No cash value; not combinable with other offers.
Must present certificate at check-in.
Lost or stolen certificates won’t be replaced.
Expires October 31, 2026.
Grab your clubs and swing into a great day at The Ridge!
Weekday Foursome at The Ridge.
Hit the links with three friends for a fun-filled weekday round at The Ridge! This package includes greens fees, cart, and range balls for four players — valid Monday through Thursday only.
Book up to 7 days in advance by calling the golf shop.
No cash value; not combinable with other offers.
Must present certificate at check-in.
Lost or stolen certificates won’t be replaced.
Expires October 31, 2026.
Grab your clubs and swing into a great day at The Ridge!
Feel the Need… for Speed!
$350
Puja inicial
Own a piece of Top Gun: Maverick with this deluxe framed replica signature and badge set. Perfect for any fan who’s ready to take their wall decor to Mach 10!
Own a piece of Top Gun: Maverick with this deluxe framed replica signature and badge set. Perfect for any fan who’s ready to take their wall decor to Mach 10!
A Tradition Unlike Any Other
$325
Puja inicial
Celebrate golf history with this deluxe framed replica of the 1st Annual Masters Program and badge. A must-have for any fan of the green jacket and the game’s greatest stage!
Celebrate golf history with this deluxe framed replica of the 1st Annual Masters Program and badge. A must-have for any fan of the green jacket and the game’s greatest stage!
Milestone Magic on Ice!
$185
Puja inicial
Score big with this Cale Makar autographed 8x10 photo, featuring a plaque commemorating his 100th goal on 1-18-25. A perfect piece for any Avalanche fan or hockey collector!
Score big with this Cale Makar autographed 8x10 photo, featuring a plaque commemorating his 100th goal on 1-18-25. A perfect piece for any Avalanche fan or hockey collector!
Chase the Career Grand Slam!
$310
Puja inicial
Honor one of golf’s greats with this Rory McIlroy Masters replica signature and badge, beautifully displayed in a deluxe frame. A hole-in-one for any golf fan’s collection!
Honor one of golf’s greats with this Rory McIlroy Masters replica signature and badge, beautifully displayed in a deluxe frame. A hole-in-one for any golf fan’s collection!
Raise the Cup with Landy!
$285
Puja inicial
Celebrate the Avalanche’s glory with this Gabe Landeskog autographed 8x10 Stanley Cup photo, showcased in a deluxe frame. A championship-worthy piece for any fan!
Celebrate the Avalanche’s glory with this Gabe Landeskog autographed 8x10 Stanley Cup photo, showcased in a deluxe frame. A championship-worthy piece for any fan!
Bo Nix Bring the Heat!
$480
Puja inicial
Grab this autographed football by Bo Nix, the rising NFL star who led the NCAA in passing yards and touchdowns last college season and is making waves with the Denver Broncos. Comes with a sleek display case—perfect for any fan who loves precision, mobility, and game-winning leadership!
Grab this autographed football by Bo Nix, the rising NFL star who led the NCAA in passing yards and touchdowns last college season and is making waves with the Denver Broncos. Comes with a sleek display case—perfect for any fan who loves precision, mobility, and game-winning leadership!
Own a Legend: John Elway!
$600
Puja inicial
Celebrate Broncos history with this John Elway autographed snowcapped replica helmet, perfectly displayed in a sleek case. From leading Denver to two Super Bowl wins to being one of the greatest QBs ever, this collectible is a touchdown for any fan or collector!
Celebrate Broncos history with this John Elway autographed snowcapped replica helmet, perfectly displayed in a sleek case. From leading Denver to two Super Bowl wins to being one of the greatest QBs ever, this collectible is a touchdown for any fan or collector!
Lockdown Cornerback, Legendary Collectible
$235
Puja inicial
Own a piece of Denver Broncos history with this autographed Navy Broncos Mini Helmet signed by Patrick Surtain II, the NFL’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Known for his elite coverage skills and game-changing plays, Surtain has established himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks. This collectible is encased in a display case, making it a standout piece for any fan or collector. Don't miss the chance to own a signature item from one of the NFL's brightest stars.
Own a piece of Denver Broncos history with this autographed Navy Broncos Mini Helmet signed by Patrick Surtain II, the NFL’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Known for his elite coverage skills and game-changing plays, Surtain has established himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks. This collectible is encased in a display case, making it a standout piece for any fan or collector. Don't miss the chance to own a signature item from one of the NFL's brightest stars.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!