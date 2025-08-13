<h1>Detroit Food 2025 - Todos a bordo... Para la comida de Detroit</h1>

The People’s Plate — Community Dinner

Join us for a Detroit-made supper that tastes like home and hope. The People’s Plate is a plant-forward, buffet-style dinner created in partnership with Takeisha Pack of Kintomi and Make Food Not Waste. Together, we’ll turn beautiful, locally sourced and rescued ingredients into a meal that honors the hands that grow, cook, share, and care for our city.

This is the spirit of our summit theme, “All Hands In… For Detroit Food.” Takeisha brings her gift for hospitality and grounded flavor; MFNW brings its upcycling know-how and zero-waste ethic. Side by side with community donors and volunteers, we’re setting a long table where neighbors, organizers, and makers can meet, eat, and build something lasting.

Expect hearty seasonal dishes, thoughtful touches, and clear labeling for dietary needs. Expect compostable serviceware and visible sorting stations, because keeping good food out of landfills is part of the recipe. Expect a short, uplifting program that thanks our partners and invites you into the work.