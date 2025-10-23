auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax and unwind with a 3-Day / 2-Night stay in a beautiful oceanfront room at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort.
This package includes free self-parking and no hotel service fees, so you can focus on what matters most... ocean breezes, stunning views, and pure relaxation.
Give your child the ultimate surf experience with a full week of Surf Camp from Island Water Sports in Deerfield Beach!
Designed for ages 5–14, this exciting program runs Monday–Friday, 9 AM–3 PM, and can be used for Winter, Spring, or Summer Camp sessions.
This package also includes:
Enjoy the perfect day in Deerfield Beach, combining a delicious breakfast and coastal shopping adventures!
Start your morning with a tasty breakfast at First Watch, then head to The Cove, Deerfield Beach’s charming shopping district, to explore unique boutiques, local treasures, and seaside vibes. This package is perfect for a relaxing day out, whether you’re hunting for the perfect outfit, a special gift, or just enjoying the sights.
Your experience includes:
Breakfast for two at First Watch
Gift cards to select local boutiques in The Cove
A curated selection of Cove-inspired goodies and treats
Bring the fun home (or kick off a night out!) with this ultimate party basket from St. Pat’s in Deerfield Beach. Perfect for friends, celebrations, or just treating yourself, this basket has everything you need for a good time!
What’s inside:
2 bottles of liquor — choose your favorite spirits
2 bottles of mixers — ready for Margaritas, Bloody Marys, or your signature cocktail
2 St. Pat’s T-shirts — fun and wearable keepsakes
Extra goodies — surprises to make the night even better
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience at Five Elements Wellness & Spa in Deerfield Beach! Treat yourself (or someone special) to a day of relaxation, pampering, and rejuvenation.
This luxurious package includes:
One-hour session in the wellness room — unwind and recharge
Gift card to enjoy additional spa services
Premium Serum and Day Cream — nourish your skin with top-quality products
Whether it’s a personal retreat or a thoughtful gift, this package is your ticket to relaxation and bliss!
Get ready for the ultimate beach adventure! This all-in-one package from Island Water Sports has everything you need for a sun-soaked, wave-riding, sandcastle-building day at Deerfield Beach.
Your package includes:
2-hour surf or paddleboard rental for 2 — ride the waves like a pro!
$50 IWS Gift Card — pick up anything you need for the beach
Island Water Sports Towel — dry off in style
“Freaks of Nature” Sunscreen — keep your skin happy in the sun
Rhythm Bikini Bag & Hurley Beach Bag — carry your essentials with flair
Sun Hat — look cute while protecting yourself from the rays
Swag & Promo Items — little extras to make your beach day perfect
Bring the taste of the coast and beach vibes home with this fabulous package from Oceans234 in Deerfield Beach! Perfect for a day out or a fun gift, this package has everything you need to eat, sip, and soak up the sun.
Your package includes:
$100 Gift Card to Oceans234 — enjoy a delicious meal and drinks
Bottle of wine — toast to a great day
Reusable basket — stylish and eco-friendly
2 branded beach towels — perfect for sun or sand
Reusable bottles — stay hydrated in style
