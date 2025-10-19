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Conexiones Digitales KC Comunicaciones Unificadas para Todos.

aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video
$129.95

aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video — includes 100 GB of Data, Unlimited Calling, SMS, Video Conferencing + Microsoft Office 365

$129.95 | 100 GB Data, All‑Inclusive International Traveler Productivity Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (100GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) is a premium international connectivity and productivity solution designed for travelers who want to save money, stay connected, and remain productive across borders—without roaming fees or complex mobile plans.

Powered through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan combines global communications, Wi‑Fi access, and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience built for international travel, business mobility, and global events.

Instead of juggling roaming plans, SIM cards, and separate work tools, travelers use aDIGITAL Me as their personal command center to manage connectivity, communications, and productivity from one secure dashboard—anywhere in the world.



What’s Included

  • International internet‑based calling and messaging
  • Wi‑Fi access across participating cities, hotels, venues, and travel corridors
  • Microsoft Office 365 access for productivity while traveling
  • Centralized access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub
  • One account usable across multiple countries
  • Flat, predictable pricing with no roaming fees
  • No contracts and no carrier lock‑in



Why Travelers Choose This Plan

  • Avoid costly international roaming and data charges
  • Stay productive with familiar Microsoft 365 tools while abroad
  • Work, communicate, and collaborate from any country
  • Manage everything—connectivity and productivity—in one place



Ideal For

  • International business travelers and remote professionals
  • Conference, tournament, and global‑event attendees
  • Travelers moving between multiple countries or regions
  • Anyone who wants connectivity + productivity without surprise costs



In short:
aDIGITAL Connect Global (With 100 GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) delivers global connectivity, Wi‑Fi, and productivity tools in one plan, managed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—so international travelers can work, communicate, and travel smarter while saving money.

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aDIGITAL Connect Global sin WiFi con Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global sin WiFi con Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global sin WiFi con Office 365
$49.95
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aDIGITAL Connect Global incluye WiFi & Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global incluye WiFi & Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global incluye WiFi & Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global incluye WiFi & Office 365
$149.95
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aDIGITAL Connect Global - Pase de 60 días de FIFA incl. WiFi item
aDIGITAL Connect Global - Pase de 60 días de FIFA incl. WiFi item
aDIGITAL Connect Global - Pase de 60 días de FIFA incl. WiFi item
aDIGITAL Connect Global - Pase de 60 días de FIFA incl. WiFi item
aDIGITAL Connect Global - Pase de 60 días de FIFA incl. WiFi
$249.95
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$59.95
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